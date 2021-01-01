When looking at quality of life and general satisfaction, there is without a doubt considerable variation throughout the whole of England, NI, Scotland and Wales. While people tend to have different priorities when it comes to what they want from the place they live in, most will agree that certain factors have a huge impact on general quality of life, like the job market, the cost of living, and the availability of important services.

Whether you are in the process of finding a new region to relocate to in the UK and want some information to help you get a view of the quality of life in the places you are thinking about, or you just are interested to know how different parts of the UK currently compare for quality of life, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index is a piece of statistical research you may well find interesting.

To create this table of the best and worst places to live in the UK, Uswitch has analysed a wide range of 2015 data relating to all different aspects of life, and created an index of overall quality of life for each of the 138 statistical regions the UK is divided up into.

We can also compare this data to the similar analysis we did in 2013, so we can see how different some areas now are when we use 2015 data.

According to Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015, South and West Derbyshire is a region that has fallen in the rankings for quality of life, going from an impressive 20th place to a mid table 64th. Here are some of the statistics we used for South and West Derbyshire:

Employment

South and West Derbyshire has a very good rate of employment, with 77% of its inhabitants in work – 45% in full time employment.

Income

Incomes in South and West Derbyshire are fairly low by general UK standards with the 2015 gross weekly income per person at £466.20. Disposable income, however, is high comparative to this weekly income, with the average household in this region having access to £17,516 for the year.

House Prices

House prices in South and West Derbyshire are moderate, at £159,300 on average in 2015. Try our free mortgage calculator to see how much you could afford to borrow.

Home values in Derbyshire

Life Expectancy

Life expectancies are good in this region, particularly for men who are expected to live to 80. Women are expected to live to 83, which is also fairly good, however the gap between men and women is smaller here than the average which is four years.

Living Costs

The cost of a weekly grocery shop in this region is on the low side of average at £55. Petrol, however, is among the cheapest in the country, averaging 115p in 2015.

Other Important Factors

South and West Derbyshire has fairly poor technology services with average broadband speeds of just 17Mbps and only 87% mobile phone coverage. Check how fast your broadband is with our broadband speed testing tool.

South and West Derbyshire has some pros and cons, but still makes the top half of the table for the best places to live in the UK.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

