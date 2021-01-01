When looking at average quality of life, there is always a huge amount of variation across England, Wales, Scotland and NI.

If you are looking to move to a new area, you probably want to weigh up how different potential places weigh up in terms of the things you find to be the highest priorities.

In Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index study for 2015, we analysed a wide range of data across all of the UK's NUTS 1 statistical regions, which was 138 different cities and areas, to compare where the best quality of life could be found.

We also compared the rankings each region got with those it reached the last time we did this analysis in 2013, to see where the up and coming places to live are and where places had fallen in the table.

South Nottinghamshire ranked 12th in the 2015 analysis, making it a very good prospect for people looking for good quality of life in the UK, however in 2013 it came in 4th, so it has actually declined when compared across the board with every other region, despite still coming out as a positive option.

Here are some of the stats that came up in our look at South Nottinghamshire and its quality of life:

Employment

A factor many of us consider to be crucial for how good somewhere is to live is whether work is readily available. In South Nottinghamshire employment rates are high, with 72% of people working. There is also a fairly good work life balance, with only 26% of residents of this region doing over 45 hours per week.

Income

Income in this region is one of the highest outside of the London catchment area, at around £516.80 gross per week. Disposable income on the other hand is comparatively low, with the average household having £17,121 to spend per year.

This isn't bad, but it is actually lower than some locations with lower gross average incomes like Central Bedfordshire and Warwickshire.

House Prices

House prices are fairly low compared to other areas with good employment and high incomes, at an average of £165,333.33 when this study was carried out.

Home values in Nottinghamshire

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy isn't as good an indicator of quality of life as it once was as so few people spend their whole lives in one region these days. However, stats for South Notts are above average, with men living to 81 and women 84.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

Living costs are quite low here, especially when the high income is considered. Weekly food bills average £55 per household, and dual fuel bills £1,216, which is actually lower than many of the places in the top 20.

If you want to check you’re on the cheapest energy deal head over to our energy comparison page.

Other Important Factors

Residents of South Nottinghamshire enjoy decent but not exceptional broadband speeds of 26.4Mps. When it comes to phone signal coverage though, they lag well behind many of our other top 20 locations at 87%, so if you are moving, make sure you check you can get coverage or switch to another network!

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

South Notts has its pros and cons statistically speaking, but is still a very attractive prospect for those looking for the best places to live in the UK!

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .