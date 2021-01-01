The UK is an interesting place, with all of its regions varying a lot in terms of everything from landscape and population to economy.

When you are looking to move, you want to find somewhere that is not only the type of place you'd like to live in, but which can also offer good quality of life.

To help you find the best places to live in the UK, we have compiled Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a study that shows the 138 statistical regions of the United Kingdom ranked for quality of life based on a wide range of data.

This new quality of life study by Uswitch was performed using data gathered in 2015, however we are also able to compare it to our previous 2013 study to see how things have changed in certain parts of the country.

The statistical region of South West Wales is one that has moved very little since 2013. It has dropped just six places, going from number 92 on our list of the best places to live for 2013 to 98 when 2015 data was used.

Here are some of the quality of life statistics we used in our research for South West Wales:

Employment

When it comes to overall employment rates, South West Wales' statistics are on the low side of average with only 68% of the population in employment.

Income

Incomes in South West Wales were fairly low for the UK in 2015. The gross weekly income per person was £450.03. Disposable income in South West Wales is fairly mediocre, at £15,606 per annum for a household.

House Prices

House prices in South West Wales are moderately low by UK standards overall at an average of £148k. Rent in South West Wales is high comparative to house prices, at £71 per person, per week.

Life Expectancy

The life expectancy from birth in South West Wales is in line with the average for the UK as a whole and for Wales in general, at 83 for women and 79 for men.

The life expectancy from birth in South West Wales is in line with the average for the UK as a whole and for Wales in general, at 83 for women and 79 for men.

Living Costs

Food prices are roughly average for the UK in South West Wales with the average household weekly grocery shop in 2015 costing £55. Petrol prices are a little higher than average here, at 118p.

Other Important Factors

South West Wales performs exceptionally badly when it comes to the technology factors that are important for many people for modern life. It has just 58% coverage from mobile phone networks, and the average broadband speeds here are just 8.3Mbps – among the lowest in the UK.



South West Wales has a few positives like relatively cheap houses and fairly low cost of living, but due to things like its low employment statistics and lack of good technology services it still lands in the bottom half of our table of Uswitch's best places to live in the UK for 2015.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .