In relation to expected quality of life, there is, of course, quite a lot of variation over the whole of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. While the UK may appear small, it is extremely diverse, with each region or city having its own social culture, economy and job market – factors which play a huge part in the kind of quality of life the people living in them can experience.

Whether you are currently looking to move or you just would like to see how where you live compares to the rest of the United Kingdom for quality of life, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index is a study that can offer some insight.

This research is effectively a league table of the best places to live in the UK, ordered by an index of overall quality of life generated using a wide range of data relating to all different things people deem important.

Stats used in our analysis include everything from employment rates and housing costs through to insurance premiums and broadband speeds – all of which affect how comfortable living in a given region can be.

Because Uswitch carried out a similar analysis in 2013, we can also now compare this new research performed using 2015 data, to see how the table has changed in the time in between the studies.

Southend-on-Sea is one of the 138 statistical regions used in our study of the UK, and it is one that has gone up the table since 2013, moving 22 places from 85 to 63 – making it part of the top half of the table of best places to live.

Here are some of the statistics for Southend-on-Sea:

Employment

Overall employment rates in Southend-on-Sea are fairly average with 71% of people employed, 43% employed in full time jobs.

Income

Incomes are also quite average in Southend-on-Sea, with the average gross weekly income for 2015 at £475.20. Disposable income is low for this salary, though in line with national averages at £16,912 per household, per year.

House Prices

House prices are high, with the average Southend-on-Sea home sold in 2015 costing £204k. Rent is very high too, at £80 per person, per week in 2015. Why not use our free mortgage calculator that helps you determine how much you could afford to borrow.

Home values in Southend-on-Sea

Life Expectancy

In Southend-on-Sea, life expectancy is slightly above average, with male life expectancy from birth at 80, and female at 83. This is also a smaller than average gap between men and women.

Living Costs

Living in Southend-on-Sea is fairly expensive, with the cost of a weekly grocery shop for an average household at £60 per week, the same as in other places considered 'expensive' on the whole like Buckinghamshire, Surrey and West London.

Other Important Factors

Southend-on-Sea has excellent scores for technology, with 99% of the area receiving mobile phone signal, and fast average broadband speeds of 30.1Mbps. See how your broadband speeds stack up against your neighbours by trying out our broadband speed test.

Like anywhere, Southend-on-Sea has its pros and cons, however for people who can balance out the high cost of living with a good income it offers a lot of convenience.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .