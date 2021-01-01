In relation to the quality of life you can get, we definitely have a significant level of diversity all around the different parts of England, Wales, Scotland and NI.

Swansea, the second largest city in Wales, is a statistical region that has shown marked improvement on the Uswitch index since 2013, going from 109th place to a mid table position at 72 in 2015. This is an improvement of 37 places.

Here are some statistics for Swansea:

Employment

Swansea has reasonably low employment rates, with 69% of its inhabitants employed overall, and 46% employed full time.

Income

Incomes are fairly average in Swansea, with the 2015 gross weekly income per person at £466. Disposable income is below average, however, at just £14,503 per year for the average Swansea household.

House Prices

House prices in the city of Swansea are low, though could be considered moderate for the West Wales and the Valleys region at an average of £130,000 in 2015.

Life Expectancy

People in Swansea have a slightly below average life expectancy at 78 for men and 82 for women.

Living Costs

The cost of living is fairly average by overall UK standards though quite high for this region of Wales. A weekly grocery shop for a Swansea household in 2015 costs £55. Petrol is above average, however, at 120p.

Other Important Factors

Swansea's statistics for technology are fairly good, with around 94% of the region receiving mobile phone signal, and above average (though not exceptional) broadband speeds of 27.7Mbps.

Most of Swansea's stats fall in the region of the UK averages, which is probably why comparatively, it sits in the middle of the table.

