Choosing a place to live that is going to give you the best chance of a comfortable life is important if you’re looking to move. In order to find out how the different NUTS 1 statistical regions in the UK stacked up in terms of quality of life, Uswitch have, for the second time, calculated Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a study which uses data on all kinds of aspects of life like employment and living costs to work out where in the UK it is statistically best to live.

The last time we did this study was in 2013, so this updated ranking with 2015 data also lets you see whether the area you are looking at has become better or worse in the time between the two analyses.

Tyneside, in the North East of England narrowly missed out on a spot in our top 20, coming in at 21st in the 2015 study. It also dropped seven places since 2013, when it was the 14th best place to live.

Employment

Availability of employment is a top priority for a lot of people, and Tyneside has fairly low employment with only 69% of people in work, and only 46% working full time.

Income

Incomes in Tyneside are fairly good for the North East of England, with the gross weekly income of the average individual in 2015 at £484.15. Disposable income is lower than in any of our top 20 places though, at just £14,566 per household for the year.

House Prices

House prices in Tyneside are low by UK standards at £134,547 for the average house in the region in 2015. Rent is higher than you may expect with those house prices however at £71 per person per week on average. Try our free mortgage calculator to see how much you could afford to borrow.

Home values in Tyne & Wear

Life Expectancy

It may not be that indicative of quality of life these days to use life expectancy given so many people move around in their lives, however life expectancy for men is lower in Tyneside than in the vast majority of our top 20 places, at 78. Life expectancy for women is 82, which is also a year or two lower than in most of our top 20 best places to live.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums.

Living Costs

One positive in Tyneside's favour is that the cost of weekly grocery shopping for a household is low by UK standards, at £49. Many of the places ranked above Tyneside have food bill statistics over £60 or even £70. Car insurance premiums are also comparably low at £393.20.

Other Important Factors

Another positive for Tyneside is it has good technology services, with 99% of the region able to get phone signal, and fairly good broadband speeds of 26.5Mbps.

How does your broadband speeds compare to the national average?

There are pros and cons to living in Tyneside but with a low cost of living and reasonably low house prices it ranks fairly well out of all 138 regions in 21st place.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.



About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .