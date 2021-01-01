The UK may look small, but as we all know, it is a place with a lot of diversity. In England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, there are all kinds of different places you can live, from the most urban to the most rural, and everywhere has something different to offer.

If you are looking to move somewhere different in the UK this can make it a challenge to be sure of where you can get the quality of life you are hoping for, but with some research, you can see that some places have more to offer than others.

The Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index aims to figure out where in the UK you can get the best quality of life based on current data.

By analysing stats for all kinds of different things from employment rates to broadband speeds we have been able to place all of the 138 different statistical regions in the UK in order from best quality of life to worst.

We previously performed a similar analysis in 2013, so our new study using 2015 data also allows us to get a view on places that are up and coming, and those which are slipping down the table.

West Northamptonshire is one of the NUTS 3 statistical regions of the UK which has shown improvement in its quality of life statistics since 2013, rising up 11 places from 61st to 50th in our table. Here are some of the stats that place West Northamptonshire in our top half:

Employment

West Northamptonshire has a very good rate of employment comparative to the rest of the UK, at 78%. 48% of people are in full time work, too. However, it does have a high percentage of people working more hours than is considered good for quality of life, with 27% of people working over 45 hours per week on a regular basis.

Income

Incomes are fairly good in West Northamptonshire with the average gross weekly income per person at £493 in 2015. Disposable income is also quite high, with the average household having access to £18,674 per year.

House Prices

House prices are on the high side of average in West Northamptonshire with the average home costing £202,500 in 2015. The average rent per person, per week in 2015 was £72.

Life Expectancy

West Northamptonshire has above average life expectancy when compared to the UK as a whole, at 80 for men and 83 for women. The gap between men and women is also smaller than in most places, at three years rather than the usual four.

Living Costs

Living expenses are fairly well priced in West Northamptonshire comparatively, with the weekly grocery shop of the average household costing £55. Petrol prices are high, however, at 122p – one of the highest averages in the UK in 2015.

Other Important Factors

Technology wise, West Northamptonshire lags behind most places for mobile phone coverage with just 87% of the region receiving signal. It also has fairly mediocre broadband speeds at 23.6Mbps.

West Northamptonshire has both pros and cons, with good employment and incomes but some things being more expensive or less convenient than in other parts of the UK.

More to life than rankings

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

