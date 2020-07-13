When should I start saving into a pension?

Most people should start saving into a pension as early as possible. If you start making small, regular pension contributions as soon as you start work you will have many years to grow a decent sized retirement fund.

It could be time to find a new savings account, find and compare ISAs with our partner money.co.uk

The sooner you start saving for your retirement, the longer your money has to grow, and the bigger your pension pot should be.

While it may seem a long way off to start saving for a pension when you're in your 20s or 30s, you can start with small contributions and increase them when you get a pay rise.

In fact, grandparents can even open a pension for their grandchildren. They can put in £2,880 and the government will add 20% of tax relief. By the time the child becomes a taxpayer in their own right they will have a good-sized pension pot they can add to.

Why is it a good idea to start saving in a pension?

If you pay each month into a pension fund when you're in your 20s, the invested money has your entire working life to grow, which is much longer than than if you start making the same contribution 20 or 30 years later.

You also get tax benefits. A pension is a long-term savings plan but with tax relief. Some of your money that would have been deducted from your pay and gone to HMRC as tax goes into your pension instead.

However, if you're in your 40s or 50s and you haven’t yet started a pension, there's still time to start and make the most of the tax benefits that a pension brings. You can claim unused annual allowance for the past three years if you missed out on saving the full amount into a pension.

The sooner you start putting money in, the bigger your pot will be, plus the tax relief on your pension contributions can give your savings a big boost. It's never too late to gain valuable tax relief and boost your retirement savings.

How does pension tax relief work?

When you save into a pension the government gives you an incentive in the form of tax relief. This means that the money you would have paid in tax is not deducted but instead goes into your pension fund.

Everyone can get tax relief on their pension contributions, up to a certain level that is based on your earnings and an annual allowance.

You can pay 100% of your annual earnings into your pension and get tax relief, although in practice not many people would be able to make a pension contribution that is equivalent to their total salary.

The government gives everyone an annual allowance, which is the maximum you can save into your pension each tax year. The tax year runs from 6 April in one year to the 5 April the following year. In the 2022 to 2023 tax year, the annual allowance is £40,000.

For PAYE employees your pension contributions will be deducted from your monthly salary before tax is deducted. Others may pay contributions from taxed income and the government tops up the payment with the tax you already paid (as a basic rate taxpayer, when you pay in £4 the government pays in an extra £1).

Will my employer help with my pension?

If you're employed, your employer must offer you access to a pension scheme. For most workers, your employer must also pay into your pension (they do not have to contribute for very low paid staff).

In most automatic enrolment schemes, you’ll make contributions based on your total earnings between £6,240 and £50,270 a year before tax. The minimum total contribution has to be 8%, with the employer paying at least 3%. That would leave you to top up the other 5%.

But in many workplace schemes the employer contributes the whole 8% or even more and the employee must only contribute 1%. You can then choose to contribute more.

By not joining the pension scheme as soon as you start work, you are missing out on this additional money from your employer. Contributions to a pension scheme in the early years, even if they are relatively small, can amount to a sizeable fund as they grow over the next 30 years.

Your pension pot should increase in value in the years you hold it. A pension is invested so you can expect whatever money you put in now to grow over time – through there may be fluctuations as the markets move up and down. The sooner you start, the more you should have.

Making contributions into a pension can also save you on paying tax. Your employer will take your pension contribution from your pay before it is taxed, meaning that you only pay tax on what is left, known as your net pay. This can be a good way to reduce your overall tax bill.