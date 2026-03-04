What is the UK GHIC and who can get one?

The UK GHIC is a free card issued by the NHS for people who live in the UK. You can apply for it online.

It has replaced the UK EHIC. If you already have a UK EHIC and it’s still valid, you can continue to use it until it expires. After that, you’ll need to apply for a UK GHIC.

The UK GHIC gives you access to medically necessary, state-provided healthcare if you become ill or have an accident while temporarily staying in countries in the EEA, as well as some locations outside Europe.

You receive treatment on the same basis as a local resident. This means care may be free or available at a reduced cost, depending on how the local healthcare system works.

Most UK residents can apply for a UK GHIC, as long as they’re not already covered for healthcare by another country, such as through a Swiss or EEA healthcare scheme. Each person needs their own card, including children.

When you apply, you can add your spouse, civil partner, and children to the same application. You must enter your own details first and apply for any additional cards when prompted.

How does the UK GHIC differ from the old UK EHIC?

The UK GHIC and old UK EHIC both allow you to access medically necessary healthcare while abroad in participating countries.

The key difference is where they can be used. The UK EHIC was primarily created for use in countries in the European Union (EU). The UK GHIC offers the same, as well as some other countries.

Where can I use my UK GHIC card?

You can use a UK GHIC to access state-provided healthcare in many European countries, as well as some locations outside Europe.

European Union (EU) countries

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

European Economic Area (EEA) countries

Norway

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Switzerland

Other locations

Australia

Montenegro

Jersey

Guernsey

The Isle of Man

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

What else do I need to know about using a GHIC?

The UK GHIC is not accepted in some European countries and territories, including Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City.

Whether a treatment is considered medically necessary will be determined by the healthcare provider in the country you are visiting.

State healthcare may not be free outside the UK. You could be required to pay for treatments that are free on the NHS if local residents are normally charged for them.

If you need treatment, present your UK GHIC at a state-provided hospital or medical centre. You will receive care on the same basis as a local resident.

Before travelling, check the healthcare services available in your destination country and find out about any costs you might need to cover.

Always check the latest guidance before travelling, as reciprocal agreements can change.

What does the GHIC cover, and what is excluded?

The UK GHIC gives you access to medically necessary, state-provided healthcare during a temporary stay abroad.

What it covers

Emergency treatment and visits to A&E

Treatment for pre-existing or chronic conditions, as long as you aren’t travelling specifically for treatment

Routine maternity care

Treatment is provided on the same basis as for a local resident. This means it may be free, or you may need to pay part of the cost.

What it excludes

The UK GHIC does not cover care outside the state healthcare system or other travel-related costs, including:

Medical repatriation, such as being flown back to the UK

Treatment at private medical facilities

Costs that a local resident would normally pay, such as prescription charges or standard co-payments

Non-medical costs, including trip cancellation, lost luggage, or travel disruption

Because of these gaps, you should always have travel insurance alongside a UK GHIC. Below, we explain why travel insurance is still essential.

Do I need travel insurance if I have a UK GHIC?

Yes. A UK GHIC is useful, but it does not replace travel insurance.

The UK GHIC only covers state-provided healthcare. In real situations, this isn’t always what you receive. If the nearest hospital is private, or you’re taken to a private clinic in an emergency, you may have to pay - even with a GHIC. In these cases, travel insurance can step in and cover the cost.

Travel insurance also protects you against non-medical problems, including:

Trip cancellation

Lost, stolen, or delayed luggage

Travel disruption or missed connections

In short, the UK GHIC helps with essential healthcare, while travel insurance covers the wider and more unpredictable costs of travelling. Having both gives you much broader protection.

Some travel insurers may also waive the medical excess if you use your UK GHIC or UK EHIC first.