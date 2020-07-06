What shows can I watch on Sky 1?

Although Sky Atlantic is Sky's flagship channel, Sky 1 was Sky’s first-ever channel and airs a mix of original content and shows from the U.S.

Launched in 1982, Sky 1 was Europe’s first ever satellite and cable channel. The success of this single channel led to the creation of the Sky Television network in 1988, thus giving birth to Sky as we know it today.

From the outset, the channel aired a lot of popular programming imported from the U.S., a trend it still continues today. Since the channel has grown in popularity, more and more original, home-grown programming has been commissioned as well.

What TV shows are on Sky 1?

If you subscribe to Sky 1, here’s a list of popular programmes you can watch:

Modern Family

The Simpsons

Lucky Man

Arrow

The Blacklist

Delicious

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Moone Boy

Stella

After Hours

The Flash

Mount Pleasant

Trollied

The Big Spell

A League of Their Own

Son of Zorn

NCIS Los Angeles

Freddie Down Under

Supergirl

Brassic

Strike Back

Code 404

Bulletproof

Breeders

Billions

Cobra

Intelligence

Sick of It

The Trip

A Discovery of Witches

Save Me

Pineapple Dance Studios

How can I watch Sky 1?

Sky 1 comes standard with every TV package from Sky, so as long as you subscribe to Sky, you'll get access to Sky 1.

Although Sky 1 is — obviously — owned by Sky, you don’t have to subscribe to Sky to watch it.

Sky 1 on Virgin Media

Nearly all of Virgin Media’s TV bundles offer Sky 1, aside from the Player bundle. From the Big bundle up through to the Oomph bundle, subscribers get Sky 1 included in their channels automatically.

Sky 1 on TalkTalk

If you sign up for TalkTalk’s TV Plus package, Sky 1 is automatically included. Otherwise, you can add Sky 1 in either the TV Starter Boost or the Entertainment Boost.

Sky 1 on NOW TV

NOW TV — which is Sky’s standalone streaming service — also offers Sky 1, of course. It’s available on the NOW TV Entertainment Pass, which allows you to watch Sky 1 (and 11 other pay TV channels) live or on-demand.