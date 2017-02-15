'Stranger Things' season 2 gets a new director and photos

We've had the trailer for the second series of Netflix's 'Stranger Things', but apart from that, things have been pretty quiet. Now we have some more details to go on.

Two episodes of the series will be directed by Andrew Stanton, who also directed 'Wall-E', 'Finding Dory' and 'Finding Nemo'.

The remainder of the episodes will be directed by the Duffer brothers (who created the series), Shawn Levy and Rebecca Thomas.

Netflix has also released a tranche of new photos from the second series. These include new character Max (Sadie Sink) with a concerned-looking Winona Ryder, as well as chief Hopper with his torch looking like he's discovered something awry.

The second series will be available on Halloween this year. The first series was critically acclaimed, and consolidated Netflix's position as the home of some of the best original content around. So to say the second series is highly anticipated would be an understatement.