NASA is gearing up for its first 4K livestream from space

NASA will soon carry out the first ever 4K livestream from space. Footage has been beamed back from outer space in the resolution before, but never live.

4K has four times as many pixels as high definition, making it much sharper. It requires much faster connection speeds than HD – most streaming services recommend a broadband speed of at least 15Mb/s – making the feat highly impressive.

However, don't expect glorious footage of planets and shooting stars. Instead, the stream will consist of a roundtable featuring Peggy Whitson, who will soon become officially the astronaut to spend the most time in space.

The 57-year-old will host the roundtable aboard the International Space Station. Called 'Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood', it will explore how "advanced imaging and cloud technologies are taking scientific research and filmmaking to the next level."

The stream starts at 6:30pm UK time on 26th April – that's a week on Wednesday. It's happening in conjunction with Amazon Web Services, the e-tail and streaming giant's cloud computing arm. You can watch here, or, if you don't have a 4K TV or computer monitor, there's a lower-resolution stream on the NASA Facebook page or at NASA TV. Happy viewing!