Lindsay Lohan joins cast of 'Sick Note' for series 2

Sky has commissioned another series of its comedy 'Sicknote', and Hollywood A-lister Lindsay Lohan is joining the cast.

Lohan, best known for her role in 'Mean Girls', will join Rupert Grint ('Harry Potter') and Nick Frost ('Paul') for the series, which is currently filming in the UK.

'Sick Note' follows Daniel Glass (Grint), a compulsive liar stuck in a failing relationship and dead-end job. When Daniel is wrongly diagnosed with a terminal illness by his incompetent doctor (Frost), he lies about it. His web of deceit soon spins out of control.

Lohan will play Katerina West, the daughter of Daniel's boss.

'Sick Note' is part of a raft of edgier, more grown-up comedies that fit Sky 1's 10pm slot. Others in the same slot include 'Bliss', which stars Stephen Mangan and Heather Graham, and 'Bounty Hunters', starring Jack Whitehall.

"One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the very edge of their seats," said Jon Mountague, Sky's head of comedy.

Series one will air on Sky 1 and Now TV this autumn.