Sunderland vs Derby County kicks off the new EFL season on Sky Sports

The new English Football League starts on Friday 4th August, with Sunderland vs Derby County being the first match to be broadcast on Sky.

The next day, Sky will broadcast Aston Villa vs Hull City, and on the Sunday, it will air Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United.

But the English Football League (officially called the Sky Bet EFL) isn't the only footie action on Sky that week. On Wednesday 9th August, it's Colchester United vs Aston Villa, and on Thursday 10th, Bury vs Sunderland. Both games are in the newly named Carabao Cup, previously known as the EFL Cup.

"The first three live matches of the new season epitomise the Championship – big names, big clubs and impossible to predict," said Gary Hughes, head of football at Sky Sports. "All six teams will feel they belong back in the Premier League and we can't wait to see how they begin their respective campaigns. The first game can shape a season so they'll be desperate to impress in front of the cameras."

In all, Sky Sports will show 127 matches exclusively live from the 2017-18 season, and 15 matches from the Carabao Cup. These will air alongside 126 matches from the new Premier league season, and international fare from the World Cup European Qualifiers, SPFL, the Scottish Cup, La Liga and more.