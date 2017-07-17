Amazon's Alexa voice assistant can now control your Fire TV devices

Amazon's Fire TV devices can now be controlled through Alexa devices like the Amazon Echo speaker. So you can sit back and get your speaker to do the hard work of finding something to watch.

To do so, link your Fire TV to Alexa using the Alexa app on your smartphone. Set it up, and Alexa becomes your personal TV slave, pausing, forwarding and playing back shows, searching for videos and opening apps, all at your voice command.

If that sounds like exactly the same kind of functionality offered by the Alexa Voice Remote that comes with the Fire TV streaming box, that's because it is. But if you lose your remote, or can't be bothered moving to reach it, your Echo speaker can do the job just as well.

It also puts the Echo speaker on a par with the Google Home speaker, which can control your TV via the Chromecast streaming dongle.

The functionality comes as part of a software update. It works with all of Amazon's Fire TV devices except the first-generation Fire TV Stick.

Source: Android Police