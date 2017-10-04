Sky Cinema launches its first dedicated animation channel

Sky Cinema is launching Sky Cinema Animation, its first ever pop-up channel dedicated solely to animation.

Found on channel 306, the channel will showcase a mix of old and new animation, with over 60 titles to choose from. These include 'The Secret Life of Pets', 'Sing', 'Trolls', 'Robin Hood', 'The Emperor's New Groove' and 'Mulan'.

It will also host Ice Age Day, an entire day dedicated to the 2002 animated comedy. On Saturday 4th November, fans will be able to watch 13 hours of Sid, Manfred and Scrat in the franchise's films 'Ice Age', 'Ice Age: Meltdown', 'Ice Age: The Dawn of the Dinosaurs' and 'Ice Age: Collision Course'.

On Halloween, it will host Family Frights Day – this will show family-friendly spooky animated titles like Tim Burton's 'Frankenweenie' and 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.

The channel will run for three weeks, and is free to Sky Cinema subscribers and Now TV customers with a Sky Cinema Pass. Its launch coincides with the October half-term, which could be a blessing for parents.