BBC iPlayer scores record week

BBC iPlayer recorded a record week between Christmas and New Year. Over the period known as 'Twixtmas', the service notched up 69.2m requests for programmes. Viewers spent a staggering 25.6m hours using the service.

Those numbers are up on last year's 58.6m and 22.5m respectively.

This year, the BBC made available popular programmes from its archive on iPlayer, such as 'Peaky Blinders', 'Line of Duty', 'Planet Earth' and 'Blue Planet'.

Christmas is a popular time of year for telly watching anyway, but these classic shows will have helped boost iPlayer's popularity.

"It’s hugely exciting to see such unprecedented numbers come to BBC iPlayer this Christmas," said Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content. "The public have responded in their millions to the amazing range of content we’ve offered – and for those who are loving our special Christmas box-set collection there are still a few days to go."

The Beeb's most popular new show was the 'EastEnders' Christmas Day episode, which was requested 1.6m times. But the archive shows were requested 29.4m times over the period, averaging 1.5m requests a day. The 'Peaky Blinders' boxset alone was requested more than 8m times.