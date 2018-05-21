Amazon signs Jordan Peele Nazi hunter series

Amazon has signed a series about Nazi hunters. Set in 1977 New York, The Hunt features a group known as The Hunters, who are tasked with tracking down hundreds of Nazi officials living in the US, plotting a Fourth Reich.

The series will be produced by Jordan Peele (of Get Out fame). It will comprise 10 episodes.

"Our biggest priority is attracting exceptional writing and producing talent to bring addictive, groundbreaking projects to Prime Video," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "The Hunt is edge-of-your-seat entertainment that is not only culturally relevant but deliciously original."

The Hunt was created by David Weil (Moonfall) who will also write and produce it.

Amazon has had some success with another show featuring Nazis, The Man in the High Castle. This was based on the Philip K Dick novel of the same name.

Peele said he was excited to be involved with the project.

"When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved," he said. "It's cathartic. It's noir. It's frighteningly relevant. It's exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world."