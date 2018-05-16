Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp reunite for A League of Their Own Roadtrip

Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff have teamed up once again for another League of Their Own Roadtrip, but this time without James Corden or Jack Whitehall. And whereas previous roadtrips have seen them travel around the US, this time they’re heading to Europe.

They’ll take on the continent’s best sports, not to mention the most ridiculous challenges, as they go.

Guests will span the sports and showbiz worlds, and will include Alan Carr, Geri Horner, Kevin Pietersen, Anthony Joshua, Jamie Murray, Novak Djokovik, John Barnes, Tom Davis, Josh Widdicombe, Raymond Van Barneveld, Ruud Gullit, Vicki Butler Henderson, Mark Cavendish and Gennaro Contaldo.

Challenges will include scoring from the spot at the San Siro in Italy, taking part in the PDC Unibet Premier League darts tournament in Rotterdam, gambling at casinos in Monaco and flower arranging in Holland. All in the boys’ trademark cheeky chappie style.

The series will comprise four hour-long episodes that will air in 2019.