Netflix now automatically downloads the next episode of your chosen show

Netflix has revealed a new feature called Smart Downloads. This automatically downloads the next episode of a series you’re watching, provided you’ve already downloaded an episode, that is.

Say you’ve downloaded episodes one to three of Making a Murderer. As soon as you finish watching the first episode, Netflix will take the proactive approach and download episode four, so it’s cued up and ready for you to watch.

The feature also deletes the episode you just watched, in order to free up space on your device.

Want to keep the episode for future reference? Turn off Smart Downloads, and the feature will be disabled.

The feature only works over wi-fi, so you don’t need to worry about racking up a huge mobile bill.

To begin with, Smart Downloads is only available on Android devices. We’re sure it’ll come to other platforms soon.

For more information, head here.