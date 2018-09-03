Amazon gives us a first look at The Romanoffs

Amazon has released some first look photographs of The Romanoffs, its first original contemporary anthology series.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by nine-time Emmy Award winner Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), it features eight separate stories about people who believe they are descendants of the Russian royal family.

It’s a truly global series, set in seven different countries around the world and shot on location in three continents.

The first episode, The Violet Hour, stars Merthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Ines Melab and Louise Bourgoin. The second – The Royal We – stars Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle.

Other stars in future episodes include Jack Huston, Christina Hendricks, Ron Livingston and Diane Lane.

The first two episodes air on 12th October, with new episodes airing every Friday.