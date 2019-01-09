Amazon offer gives you Eurosport Player for just 1p per month

Sports viewing doesn’t have to be expensive. Here’s a way to watch Eurosport for just 1p a month.

You’ll have to sign up through Amazon Channels, Amazon’s add-on service for its Prime Video service (you’ll need Prime Video in order to be eligible). Head to this link, and you can get Eurosport Player for just 1p a month for the first six months.

Thereafter, it costs £6.99 a month. Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, though you can get the first month free on a trial basis.

The offer ends 27th January.

The deal will bring fans the Australian Open tennis tournament live, including qualifying games, match replays, highlight shows and catch-up matches.

You’ll also get the French Open, which takes place from 26th May to 9th June.

Eurosport Player will show daily highlights and live coverage from Wimbledon, while Amazon Prime Video has the rights to the US Open and 38 ATP World Tour events.