Apple’s TV streaming service to launch this spring

Apple’s long-awaited TV and film streaming service could launch this spring. The last we heard was that Apple would launch new services in the first half of this year – widely thought to include its streaming service – but now we have more details.

The report comes courtesy of The Information, which has a decent track record of accurate reports.

It says that Apple told various partner TV/film studios and networks to be ready for launch by mid-April. These studios include A24 (which Apple has previously worked with) and the Oprah Winfrey Network, with which it has reportedly signed a multi-year deal.

Allowing for some last-minute bugs to be ironed out, the service is expected to launch “within several weeks of that date”, according to the sources.

Apple is entering a crowded field. Netflix is dominant, with around 140 million subscribers around the world, but it faces increasing competition from Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, and in the US, Hulu and HBO Now.

Disney+ is poised to enter the market around the end of the year, too, and it’ll be cheaper than Netflix. There’s no word on how much Apple’s service will cost, but if it’s not an attractive proposition, viewers will have plenty of rival services to choose from.

