Lorena Bobbitt docuseries to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next month

Lorena, a four-part docuseries about Lorena Bobbitt, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15th February.

The series focuses on the life of Lorena, who made headlines around the world in 1993 when she castrated her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt, while he slept.

An original Amazon production, Lorena is produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out). It will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 29th January.

Directed by Joshua Rofe (Lost for Life), it aims to reveal the hidden truths in the notorious case, and challenges the public view of the event. It wants to show how, caught up in a whirlwind of tabloid coverage and late-night talk show jokes, the Bobbitt story was a missed opportunity for a national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America.

The case also laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasingly sensationalist media coverage.