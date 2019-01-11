Medical drama New Amsterdam coming to Amazon Prime Video next month

US medical drama New Amsterdam is coming to Amazon Prime Video next month.

On Friday 8th February, Amazon will make available all the series one episodes that have already aired in the US. Subsequent episodes from season one will drop every Wednesday after that.

Based on the bestselling book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital (written by Eric Manheimer, the medical director at the hospital for 15 years), it’s set in the oldest public hospital in America.

The action follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the new medical director who sees about ripping up the bureaucracy and providing exceptional care. It’s a classic tale of man versus institution, albeit quite an institution – Bellevue boasts that it’s the only hospital in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island prison and the President of the United States, all under one roof.

It also stars Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

In the US, it airs on NBC.