Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass price slashed for Super Bowl

Now TV has slashed the price of its Sky Sports Month Pass. For the next four months, it will cost just £20 a month – that’s £13.99 less than the usual £33.99 a month.

This 40 per cent saving will save you £55.96 over the four months.

There’s plenty to watch in that time. Super Bowl LIII, the biggest game in the American football calendar, kicks off on 3rd February at 11:30pm. It will see the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, make a record-breaking 11th Super Bowl appearance. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams.

You can also watch the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City (24th February at 4:30pm), the EFL Playoffs, F1 and NBA Finals.

To redeem the offer, head here. It’s only valid until Monday, but applies to both new and existing customers.

Now TV is Sky’s standalone streaming service. It lets you watch Sky's content without a contract, so you only pay for what you watch each month.