Sky commissions new comedy series Code 404

Sky has greenlit a new comedy called Code 404. Starring Stephen Graham (This is England) and Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), it’s set in the Special Investigation Unit at the London Metropolitan Police.

It’s set in the near future, and follows two detective inspectors, DI John Major (Mays) and DI Roy Carver (Graham). But when an undercover sting goes wrong and Major is killed, his body is fast tracked into an experimental AI project and he’s brought back to life.

Though he’s not all there. While the AI programme has managed to retain his arrogant demeanour, his crimefighting instincts have been lost somewhere along the way. Which leaves Carver dealing with an increasingly deluded partner.

“What a coup, Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays are the dream team – the perfect Carver and Major,” said Jon Montague, head of comedy at Sky Entertainment. “Danny Peak’s scripts are endlessly hilarious and very, very arresting. Can’t wait.”

Code 404 will be directed by Al Campbell (Man Down) and written by Daniel Peak (Not Going Out).