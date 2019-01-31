Sky News Raw to take viewers behind the scenes of the newsroom

Sky News is taking viewers behind the scenes on a special day-long broadcast to celebrate the channel’s 30th birthday.

Sky News Raw will offer viewers unprecedented access to the channel’s digital, TV and radio operations. It will have its own pop-up channel and will run from 7am to 5pm on Tuesday 5th February. That’s 30 years to the day since Sky News launched as the UK’s first 24-hour news channel.

Viewers will get a glimpse of the organisation’s inner workings, including editorial meetings, elements of the news gathering process and live broadcasts both inside the studio and on location.

Fixed cameras will capture the action at Sky News HQ in Osterley, as well as the political nerve centre in London's Millbank, in the on-air galleries, the Sky News studios and in various locations throughout London.

A live camera will also track a day in the life of one of Sky’s reporters as they pursue a story.

The day will be hosted by presenters Niall Paterson and Jayne Secker.

Sky News Raw will be found on Sky channel 523, via the Sky News website or the Sky News app.