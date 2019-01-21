Steve Carell is making a Netflix comedy called Space Force

Netflix has greenlit a new comedy from Steve Carell. Space Force is inspired by US President Donald Trump’s ill-thought through Space Force branch of the military.

“On June 18th, 2018, the Federal Government announced the creation of a sixth major division of the United States Armed Forces,” reads the blurb at the start of the announcement video. “The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’. Or something.

“This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

The show is made by Carell and Greg Daniels, who both developed the American version of The Office. Daniels also worked on Parks and Recreation as well as King of the Hill.

There’s no release date or further details, other than the series is “coming soon”.