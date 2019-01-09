Tim Cook just dropped a massive hint about Apple’s TV streaming service

Apple CEO Tim Cook has just dropped some rather big hints about the company’s long-awaited TV streaming service.

In an interview, he said the firm will announce new services this year. While – in typical Apple fashion – he wouldn’t be drawn on what kind of services these will be, all eyes are on the firm’s Netflix rival.

Apple has been setting the stage for its TV streaming service lately. In a surprise move, it’s suddenly allowing TV manufacturers to make their tellies compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit software. This means you can stream TV shows and films from your iPhone or iPad to your TV, when previously this would require an Apple TV streaming box.

HomeKit built-in also means you can control other smart home devices like lights and thermostats from your phone and TV.

Samsung TVs will even come with iTunes built-in – an unprecedented move considering the two companies’ history of acrimonious legal battles.

Apple is also spending big on original content. So far, it has housed it on its Apple Music service, but this would be an odd fit for non-music related content.

Previous rumours said we could expect to see the service launch in the first half of this year. Watch this space.

Source: CNBC