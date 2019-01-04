What’s on Sky/Now TV in January

It’s the time of year to settle in with a boxset or two. Or if you don’t like boxsets, how about a film, sports, or kids’ show?

Red Sparrow

Available 11th January

Jennifer Lawrence is Dominika Egorova, a ballerina who, after suffering a career-ending injury, is recruited to a secret intelligence unit where she must use her mind and body as weapons. After the gruelling training process, she emerges as the agency’s top spy, but is left to reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, putting her own life and those of everyone around her at risk.

True Detective series 3

Available 14th January

Mahershala Ali takes the lead role for the third series of this hit anthology crime drama, filling the rather large boots of Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Colin Farrell. This series takes place in the Ozarks over three separate time periods. Ali plays Wayne Hays, a state police detective from northwest Arkansas. He’s joined by Ray Fisher, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff and Scoot McNairy.

NBA London Game

Available 17th January

The NBA’s annual beano to London will be screened live on Sky Sports. This year, it’s the turn of the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards to make the trip across the pond and play in the O2. Stars playing include Bradley Beal, John Wall, Dwight Howard, Kristaps Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina and Tim Hardaway Jr. This is the ninth year that the NBA has come to London for a regular season game. Tip off is at 6:30pm.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Available 18th January

Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Han Solo in this, one of the most highly anticipate prequels of all time. Ron Howard directs, taking the action from Solo’s time as a rebel pilot to criminal colluder with Woody Harrelson’s intergalactic thief. It also shows how Han met his longtime fried Chewbacca, and how he took control of his ship the Millennium Falcon.

Unsane

Available 20th January

When a young woman is committed to a mental institution, she is confronted with her greatest fear – but is it real or a product of her delusion? This thriller stars Claire Foy (The Crown) and is directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s 11).

Tin Star series 2

Available 24th January

Described as a cross between Twin Peaks and Breaking Bad, this sees Tim Roth play British police officer Jim Worth as he and his family try desperately to escape a past that unleashed an act of vicious revenge. Series two will continue the theme of how far will someone go to protect the ones they love, while telling the at-times darkly comic story of a man torn between his past and present.

A Quiet Place

Available 25th January

This post-apocalyptic thriller has a unique twist – the monsters roaming the Earth have an acute sense of hearing, so if you want to survive, you have to stay quiet. Real-life couple John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train) play a married couple who are trying to help their family survive in this terrifying new world. And all without making a sound…

Tully

Available 27th January

Charlize Theron plays Marlo, a mother of three (including a newborn) who is gifted a nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). While initially wary of the nanny Tully (played by Mackenzie Davis) and her extravagant ways, Marlo eventually forms a unique bond with the young woman.

Camping

Available 31st January

Julia Davis’ bleak comedy from 2016 has been reimagined by Davis herself and executive producer Lena Dunham. This time around, it stars David Tennant, whose wife (played by Jennifer Garner) has organised a camping trip for his 45th birthday. But family tensions run high, ensuring that marriages and friendships will be tested and tempers more frayed than a worn-out tent.