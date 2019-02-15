Amazon commissions TV series based on Naomi Alderman’s The Power

Amazon has commissioned a major TV series based on Naomi Alderman’s novel The Power. The 10-part series will have the same premise as the 2016 novel, in which women around the world gain the ability to electrocute people.

At first, this new-found power is treated like an infectious disease, with the women who have it being quarantined. But before long the women seize power, electrocuting and in some cases killing the men in power.

The story focuses on several main characters, among them a girl who kills her foster father and flees to a convent, and the daughter of a London crime boss.

It has drawn comparisons with Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, which was made into a highly successful TV series by Hulu in the US.

There’s no word on cast or a release date.