Netflix wins 4 Oscars

Streaming service Netflix picked up an impressive four Oscars at Sunday night’s ceremony, but it missed out on the big one: Best Picture.

Roma won three awards for Cinematography, Foreign Language Film and Director, and Netflix’s Period. End of Sentence won the gong for Documentary Short. But Roma was nominated for Best Picture, and Netflix will surely be gutted that it missed out.

It’s not the first streaming service to pick up a nom for Best Picture. That honour goes to Amazon Prime Video, whose Manchester by the Sea was nominated for the award in 2017.

Netflix spent an eye-watering $12 billion (£9 billion) on original content in 2018. Its four wins at this year’s ceremony saw it level with Disney, Fox and Universal for the most wins by any one studio.

It has previously won Oscars in 2017 for Documentary Short for The White Helmets and in 2018 for Documentary for Icarus. But hopes were high it would pick up the Best Picture gong this year.

Sadly that wasn’t to be. Still, it won’t stop Netflix from investing even more money into original content. And with such resources at its disposal, it’s surely only a matter of time before one of its films picks up the biggest prize in town.