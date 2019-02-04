Watch the trailer for David Attenborough’s Our Planet

Netflix has released the first trailer for Our Planet, its major new nature documentary voiced by Sir David Attenborough.

The trailer aired during the Super Bowl in the US.

Made in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, the show takes viewers on a journey across the world to explore never-before-seen natural habitats. It was filmed in 50 countries across the seven continents over more than 3,500 days.

The 92-year-old Attenborough will narrate the eight-part documentary. Director Alastair Fothergill previously worked with Attenborough on the BBC series Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

The show will be broadcast in 4K to really show off the majesty of these natural habitats.

Attenborough might be in his 90s, but he shows no signs of slowing down. He’s also working on a new BBC series called One Planet, Seven Worlds, which will tell the story of a continent and its “spectacular wildlife and iconic landscapes”.

Our Planet starts on Netflix on 5th April.