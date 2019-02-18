Watch the trailer for Hanna on Amazon

Amazon has released the first trailer for Hanna, an action thriller coming to Prime Video next month.

The Amazon original series is about 15-year-old Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), who has spent her whole life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman).

When she and her father are separated, her survival skills are put to the test, and she sets about traversing Europe to find her father and destroy those agents who separated them.

It’s based on Joe Wright’s 2011 film of the same name. Its eight-episode first series is written by David Farr (The Night Manager) who also co-wrote the original film. Episodes one and two are directed by Sarah Adina Smith (Legion), with filming taking place on location in Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Morocco, Spain and the UK.

It lands on Amazon Prime Video on 29th March.