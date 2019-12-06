Where to watch all your favourite Christmas movies online

Christmas is a time for family, friends, food, and great TV! Christmas movies are a staple of the season and we all have our favourites that we rewatch year after year.

In the past, we could trust that classics would be aired on free-to-air TV channels before, during and after the holiday season, but with more and more of us switching to streaming as our sole TV platform, we may need to seek out our favourites on multiple platforms.

Where can I watch Love Actually this Christmas?

Love Actually is a modern-day classic, combining numerous heartfelt storylines and brilliant, sometimes bizarre performances from so many British actors. If you don’t have Love Actually on DVD and are counting on it being shown on TV, then we have some good news and some bad news (and then some more good news).

The good news is it will be on ITV this Christmas. The bad news is it will air on Friday 27th December at 10:10 pm, and you may well have had your fill of Christmas at that point.

The other good news is that Sky customers will be able to watch Love Actually whenever they want for free — available in the Sky Store to purchase for £0.00. It’s then yours to keep and watch whenever you need a little extra Christmas spirit.

What Christmas movies can I watch on Sky TV?

Sky Cinema is the undisputed home of Christmas movies, so if you’re looking to binge some serious seasonal content, you can pick up a one-month Sky Cinema Pass for £11.99 with a 7-day free trial.

Miracle on 34th Street

The Muppets Christmas Carol

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Fred Claus

Jingle All The Way

It’s a Wonderful Life

Sleepless in Seattle

The Holiday

The Family Stone

Bad Santa

Die Hard

While it’s widely debated whether this falls into the category of Christmas movies, it’s certainly one we love to watch during the holiday season. And you can watch it on Sky Movies this year, yippee ki yay!

Batman Returns

The spirit of Christmas was strong in Gotham in 1992, when Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s less-than-wholesome Catwoman took on the Dark Knight in-between shopping for Christmas presents.

What Christmas movies can I watch on Netflix?

If you’re not a Sky customer and prefer to watch your movies on Netflix there’s still plenty of things to watch, including some new and original Netflix Christmas movies.

Klaus

This Netflix Original animated movie offers an alternative history to the story of Santa Claus. With voices provided by Jason Schwartzman as Jesper and J.K. Simmons as Klaus himself, this movie is something new and exciting to add to your Christmas viewing list.

Friends Christmas Episodes

OK, so not technically a Christmas movie, but who out there doesn’t love the episode with the Holiday Armadillo.

What else can I watch?

Bad Moms Christmas

Nativity

Let It Snow

The Knight Before Christmas

What Christmas movies can I watch on Amazon?

Amazon has a wealth of Christmas movies that you can rent out for an additional charge, but there are still a few that are included in your Amazon Prime Video membership.