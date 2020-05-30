What’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus and NOW TV in June

There may be more sunshine on the way, but it doesn’t look like life will be returning to normal anytime soon. Which means streaming a new TV show or film is still a big night for most of us.

If you’re looking for a new show, a new season of an old favourite or some films fresh from the box office, here’s a quick roundup of the new shows and films coming to Netflix, Disney Plus and NOW TV in June.

What's coming to Netflix in June?

Netflix and chill has taken on a whole new meaning since lockdown measures were put in place. Now for most of us, Netflix and a takeaway is about as exciting as our Friday nights get. So make the most of your Netflix subscription with the best new shows and films coming in June.

New TV shows on Netflix in June

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (June 2)

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (June 5)

Queer Eye: Season 5 (June 5)

F Is For Family: Season 4 (June 12)

Dating Around: Season 2 (June 12)

Marcella: Season 3 (June 14)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (June 17)

The Order: Season 2 (June 18)

Floor Is Lava (June 19)

Girls From Ipanema: Season 2 (June 19)

The Politician: Season 2 (June 19)

Crazy Delicious (June 24)

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Every Sunday)

New films on Netflix in June

The Last Day of American Crime (June 5)

Da 5 Bloods (June 12)

Feel the Beat (June 19)

Wasp Network (June 19)

Nobody Knows I'm Here (June 24)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (June 26)

Documentaries

Spelling The Dream (June 3)

Lenox Hill (June 10)

Babies: Part 2 (June 19)

Father Soldier Son (June 19)

Athlete A (June 24)

Home Game (June 26)

We'll Do It for Half, George Lopez (June 26)

What's coming to NOW TV in June?

Sky TV is the UK’s largest digital TV supplier and has all the newest TV shows and films available to air in the UK. Sky’s streaming service, NOW TV, not only features an extensive back catalog of box sets, it’s also the first place to stream new movies and the latest releases from channels like HBO. Here’s what’s coming to NOW TV and Sky in June.

New films on Sky Cinema in June

Daniel Isn’t Real (1 June)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – 5 June

The Dead Don’t Die – 7 June

Annabelle Comes Home – 12 June

The Kitchen – 13 June

The Mustang – 14 June

First Love – 17 June

Gemini Man – 19 June

Mr. Jones – 21 June

Downton Abbey: The Movie – 26 June

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot – 27 June

New TV shows on Sky and NOW TV in June

Betty (HBO) – Coming in June

Perry Mason (HBO) – Coming in June

Hillary – Coming in June

Das Boot S2 coming soon - S1 available to stream now

My Brilliant Friend S2 coming soon, S1 available to stream now

What’s coming to Disney Plus in June

Disney Plus is no slouch when it comes to new content. In true Disney style, June has offerings including classic movies and TV shows, Disney Plus originals and behind the scenes specials.

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet Season 1 (June 5)

America’s Greatest Animals (June 5)

Be Our Chef – Episode 111 (Finale) “The Spectacular” (June 5)

Chasing the Equinox (June 5)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 “101 Dalmatians: Onesie” (June 5)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 “Visualization” (June 5)

Disney Insider Episode 106 “Artemis Adventure, Tales of Disney, Runaway Railway” (June 5)

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (June 5)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor (June 5)

One Day At Disney – Episode 127 “George Montano: Plasterer (June 5)

Secrets of Wild India Season 1 (June 5)

The Greeks Season 1 (June 5)

Weird but True! Season 1 & 2 (June 5)

Wild Hawaii Season 1 (June 5)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Artemis Fowl (June 12)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss (June 12)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 “Score” (June 12)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs” (June 12)

Mighty Med (June 12)

One Day At Disney Episode 128 “Scott Drake: Imagineering Creative” (June 12)

The Liberty Story (June 12)

The Story of the Animated Drawing (June 12)

Walt & El Grupo (June 12)

101 Dalmatians (1997) (June 19)

Big Sur: Wild California (June 19)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 “Monsters Inc. Water Bottles” (June 19)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 108 (Finale) “Connections” (June 19)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs” (June 19)

Muppet Babies Play Date (June 19)

One Day At Disney Episode 129 “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host” (June 19)

Schoolhouse Rock (June 19)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy (June 19)

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Series Premiere (All six episodes available) (June 26)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs” (June 26)

Man in Space (June 26)

Mars and Beyond (June 26)

One Day At Disney Episode 130 “Marc Smith: Story Artist” (June 26)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (June 26)

Raven’s Home Season 3 (June 26)

Tarzan (June 26)

Tarzan II (June 26)

