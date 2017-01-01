TalkTalk TV combines the best of free-to-air and pay TV channels on a flexible basis thanks to its TV Boosts.
One of their TV Boosts, the Entertainment Boost, gives you access to 30 pay TV channels, including FOX, Lifetime, MTV and more. Here's how to sign up for the Entertainment Boost and what shows you can watch through it.
TV Boosts are themed channel bundles you can get through TalkTalk TV. Some of the current TV Boosts include:
TalkTalk's TV Boosts are available on a flexible, rolling 30-day basis, allowing you to add and remove them whenever it suits your needs. During the colder months, for example, you can add the Sky Cinema Boost to keep you entertained in the evenings, then remove it once the weather warms up again. To keep your kids entertained during the school holidays, you can add the Kids Boost, then cancel it again once school's back in session.
Adding and removing boosts is simple. You can do it directly through your TalkTalk TV or TV Plus Box, online or over the phone.
Not sure what you can watch with TalkTalk's Entertainment Boost? We've broken it down for you.
The Entertainment TV Boost gives you 30 great pay TV channels:
You also get access to on-demand content from MTV OD, Nat Geo, Comedy Central, FilmClub and TCM, plus six music channels from MTV.
If you sign up for the Entertainment Boost, you can watch award-winning and must-see TV currently airing like:
Throughout the year, you can watch other hit series like Grey's Anatomy, A League of Their Own, Geordie Shore, Rick and Morty and more.
Right now, you can get TalkTalk TV Plus, Faster Fibre Broadband and Entertainment for £33.50.Buy now
Not sure if the Entertainment Boost is right for you? Have a look at our other great TalkTalk deals.Compare now
What does this mean?
Occasionally Uswitch creates content in partnership with broadband and TV providers. Although funded by the provider — who may suggest the topic — the content is editorially independent and maintained by us here at Uswitch.
For more information, please visit our dedicated page to different types of content on Uswitch.
THE WALKING DEAD TM and © 2017 FOX and its related entities. All rights reserved.