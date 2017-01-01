What are TV Boosts?

TV Boosts are themed channel bundles you can get through TalkTalk TV. Some of the current TV Boosts include:

TV Starter Boost : Includes six popular Sky Entertainment channels like Sky One, Sky Living, Sky Arts and Sky Sports News.

: Includes six popular Sky Entertainment channels like Sky One, Sky Living, Sky Arts and Sky Sports News. Entertainment Boost : Gives you access to hours of on-demand TV, plus award-winning and must-see TV series on 30 pay TV channels, including Sky One, FOX, Gold, MTV and Nat Geo Wild.

: Gives you access to hours of on-demand TV, plus award-winning and must-see TV series on 30 pay TV channels, including Sky One, FOX, Gold, MTV and Nat Geo Wild. Kids Boost : Keeps children entertained with on-demand kids' programming, plus The Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and six other kids TV channels.

: Keeps children entertained with on-demand kids' programming, plus The Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and six other kids TV channels. Sky Sports Boost : Puts you in the game with 24/7 sports coverage across eight dedicated channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

: Puts you in the game with 24/7 sports coverage across eight dedicated channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Cinema Boost: Brings movie magic direct to your home with over 1,200 films available on demand and a new film premiering every day.

TalkTalk's TV Boosts are available on a flexible, rolling 30-day basis, allowing you to add and remove them whenever it suits your needs. During the colder months, for example, you can add the Sky Cinema Boost to keep you entertained in the evenings, then remove it once the weather warms up again. To keep your kids entertained during the school holidays, you can add the Kids Boost, then cancel it again once school's back in session.

Adding and removing boosts is simple. You can do it directly through your TalkTalk TV or TV Plus Box, online or over the phone.