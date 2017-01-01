 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Your guide to the TalkTalk Entertainment TV Boost

TalkTalk TV combines the best of free-to-air and pay TV channels on a flexible basis thanks to its TV Boosts.

One of their TV Boosts, the Entertainment Boost, gives you access to 30 pay TV channels, including FOX, Lifetime, MTV and more. Here's how to sign up for the Entertainment Boost and what shows you can watch through it.

What are TV Boosts?

TV Boosts are themed channel bundles you can get through TalkTalk TV. Some of the current TV Boosts include:

  • TV Starter Boost: Includes six popular Sky Entertainment channels like Sky One, Sky Living, Sky Arts and Sky Sports News.
  • Entertainment Boost: Gives you access to hours of on-demand TV, plus award-winning and must-see TV series on 30 pay TV channels, including Sky One, FOX, Gold, MTV and Nat Geo Wild.
  • Kids Boost: Keeps children entertained with on-demand kids' programming, plus The Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and six other kids TV channels.
  • Sky Sports Boost: Puts you in the game with 24/7 sports coverage across eight dedicated channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.
  • Sky Cinema Boost: Brings movie magic direct to your home with over 1,200 films available on demand and a new film premiering every day.

TalkTalk's TV Boosts are available on a flexible, rolling 30-day basis, allowing you to add and remove them whenever it suits your needs. During the colder months, for example, you can add the Sky Cinema Boost to keep you entertained in the evenings, then remove it once the weather warms up again. To keep your kids entertained during the school holidays, you can add the Kids Boost, then cancel it again once school's back in session.

Adding and removing boosts is simple. You can do it directly through your TalkTalk TV or TV Plus Box, online or over the phone.

Find out about TalkTalk TV

TalkTalk's Entertainment TV Boost

Not sure what you can watch with TalkTalk's Entertainment Boost? We've broken it down for you.

Channels on the Entertainment Boost

The Entertainment TV Boost gives you 30 great pay TV channels:

  • Sky One
  • Gold
  • Sky Living
  • FOX
  • Sky Two
  • Syfy
  • Alibi
  • National Geographic
  • Sky Arts
  • E!
  • MTV
  • Nat Geo Wild
  • Lifetime
  • History
  • Sky Sports News
  • Universal
  • CI
  • W
  • Comedy Central
  • RealLives
  • H2
  • Comedy Central Extra

You also get access to on-demand content from MTV OD, Nat Geo, Comedy Central, FilmClub and TCM, plus six music channels from MTV.

What series can I watch?

Watch The Walking Dead on FOX with TalkTalk

If you sign up for the Entertainment Boost, you can watch award-winning and must-see TV currently airing like:

  • Just Tattoo of Us S2 – MTV
  • Family Guy S16 – FOX
  • Modern Family S9 – Sky One
  • Sing: Ultimate A Capella – Sky One
  • The Gifted S1 – FOX
  • Forged in Fire S4 – History
  • Bounty Hunters S1 – Sky One
  • The Walking Dead S8 – FOX
  • The Flash S4 – Sky One
  • Arrow S6 – Sky One
  • DC Legends of Tomorrow – Sky One
  • Supergirl – Sky One
  • Strike Back – Sky One
  • Wild Africa Month – Nat Geo Wild
  • Murder on the Blackpool Express- Gold

Throughout the year, you can watch other hit series like Grey's Anatomy, A League of Their Own, Geordie Shore, Rick and Morty and more.


