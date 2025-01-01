Utrack power breakdown FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions
How does the power breakdown work?
Utrack's power breakdown uses your electricity smart meter readings to analyse electricity flow in your home, in order to identify individual appliance electricity use without the need for separate sensors. Each appliance has a unique electrical 'signature' when operating. We detect subtle changes in electricity consumption and match these to known appliance signatures.
Sometimes similar appliances (e.g. washing machines and tumble dryers) have nearly identical signals which is why we group certain appliances into categories, such as 'laundry & cleaning'
What appliances fall under which category?
Kitchen:
- Fridge-freezers
- Ovens
- Hobs
- Microwaves
Lights & electronics:
- Lights
- TVs
- Sound systems
- Security cameras
- Other electronics
Laundry & cleaning:
- Washing machines
- Tumble dryers
- Dishwashers
Always on / devices on standby:
- Other always-on devices such as broadband routers, alarm clocks, streaming devices, coffee machines, fish tanks, printers, smart speakers etc.
- Any devices left on standby
Other:
- Any appliances we are unable to identify at the moment
How accurate is the power breakdown?
Power breakdown uses a lot of assumptions and so it will not be 100% accurate, however we will be working in future to try to make it as accurate as possible using your electricity smart meter readings.
How can I make my power breakdown more accurate?
In future we might ask you to provide some more information about the types of appliances you do / don't have in your home, as well as whether you use gas or electricity for heating, cooking and hot water. Keep an eye out!
Why is Utrack offering a power breakdown?
We want to provide as much insight into your home's energy use as possible, to help you find ways to reduce your usage and keep your energy bills down. Utrack's power breakdown is one way of us trying to help our customers better understand what appliances in the home are costing them the most, so they can shift their behaviour and reduce their electricity costs.