Utrack power breakdown FAQs

Utrack's power breakdown uses your electricity smart meter readings to analyse electricity flow in your home, in order to identify individual appliance electricity use without the need for separate sensors. Each appliance has a unique electrical 'signature' when operating. We detect subtle changes in electricity consumption and match these to known appliance signatures.

Sometimes similar appliances (e.g. washing machines and tumble dryers) have nearly identical signals which is why we group certain appliances into categories, such as 'laundry & cleaning'