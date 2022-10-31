Types of variable rate mortgages

There are three types of variable rate mortgage:

Tracker mortgages

Tracker rates are the only variable rate mortgages where rises and falls are not entirely in the hands of the lender. They follow what’s known as an external economic indicator - this is usually the Bank of England’s base rate.

Rate changes happen whenever the economic indicator that they are following (or tracking) rises or falls. This means that it can be easier to predict whether your rates may be due to increase or decrease, by keeping up to date with financial market patterns.

Tracker rate deals have a set length, and whilst it’s most common to opt for a two-five year term, some are available for the lifetime of the mortgage. Each lender prices their tracker rates at a chosen percentage above the indicator that they follow, and this percentage will stay the same for the length of the deal, regardless of what happens in the wider market.

For example, a tracker rate set to the Bank of England base rate (currently 2.25%) plus 2%, would be charged at 4.25%. If the base rate was to rise to 3.25%, your rate would change to 5.25%, as the 2% charged by the lender remains the same.

Discount rate mortgages

Discount rates are also a variable interest rate type, so they can also rise or fall throughout the term of your deal. These changes are a little more difficult to predict, however, as rises and falls in the rates are in the hands of each individual lender.

Every lender has what’s known as an SVR (Standard Variable Rate) - more about these below. A discount rate is simply a percentage discount on the lender’s SVR. Like tracker rates, the percentage discount won’t change throughout the length of the deal, but the lender can change the SVR attached to it at any time.

For example, if the lender’s SVR is 3% and a discount rate gives you 1% off, your interest rate would be 2%. If the SVR rises to 5%, however, you would still only have a 1% discount on that, so your interest rate would rise to 4%.

Again, these deals most commonly last for two to five years, but are available on a lifetime basis, if preferred.

Standard variable rate mortgages

Every lender has a standard variable rate (SVR), and this is their default interest rate. If you decide not to go for a deal that has a cheaper initial rate, such as a fixed-rate, tracker rate or discount rate deal, then this would be your other option.

Not many buyers look at the lender's SVR when they take out their mortgage, as it’s typically set at a much higher rate than other deals. However, there can be some advantages to being on an SVR, depending on your circumstances and home ownership goals.

When you take out any other mortgage deal, you will be automatically transferred onto your lender’s SVR once that deal comes to an end, which is usually after two, three, five or ten years, depending on the length of term you chose.

To avoid falling onto your lender’s SVR, you should look at your mortgage switching options around six months before your current deal ends.