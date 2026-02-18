No, you shouldn’t use a personal savings account for business purposes. Mixing personal and business finances can lead to legal and tax complications, especially when it comes to accounting and reporting to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).
If you operate as a limited company, using a personal account can also weaken your limited liability protection. That legal separation between you and your business exists for a reason – combining finances could put that at risk.
On top of that, managing your business finances from a personal account can make it harder to track expenses, income, and overall profitability. It can also cause confusion when preparing financial statements or filing your tax return.
To keep things clean, compliant, and easier to manage, it’s best to open a dedicated business bank account.