Business savings accounts

Find the best business savings account to suit your needs

Earn more interest on spare funds to fuel your small business growth

  • Browse a range of providers and account types at a glance

  • Compare rates, fees and requirements in seconds

  • Pick the savings account that works best for your business

Find a business savings account

  • Browse a range of providers and account types at a glance

  • Compare rates, fees and requirements in seconds

  • Pick the savings account that works best for your business

Business savings accounts header image
Business savings accounts header image
Our best business savings account deals

11 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
There are no results matching your search, please try again
Earn up to 4% AER (variable) without switching your bank account, FSCS Protected

Tide Instant Saver

Term
Instant access
Open with
£1
Interest rate
Up to4.00%AER variable
*Save more, earn more - up to 4% AER (variable). Interest rates are tiered, with the top rate for balances between £1M and £10M. The top rate includes a 0.26% savings boost. New Tide Members get these rates free for 4 months, after which your Tide plan’s rates apply.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£13.05%3.3%3.09%3.35%
£100,0003.25%3.5%3.29%3.55%
£500,0003.55%3.8%3.6%3.86%
£1,000,0003.68%3.93%3.74%4%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£1
Minimum Age18 years
No fees or charges. No maximum balance. You can't make withdrawals without notice

Virgin Money Online 120 Day Notice Account

Term
120days notice
Open with
£1
Interest rate
3.51%AER variable
You can't change your notice period. The rate is variable and is 0.30% Below Bank of England (BoE) base rate. Interest paid on this account will change by the end of the next working day after the BoE's base rate change. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC. Terms and eligibility criteria apply
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£13.45%3.45%3.51%3.51%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£1
Top up or access your savings instantly. No fees or charges

Virgin Money Business Access Savings Account

Term
Instant access
Open with
£1
Interest rate
3.50%AER variable
Save from £1 up to a maximum of £2 million with monthly interest. Rates are variable. Check the rate at point of application, as it may change. Terms and eligibility criteria apply
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£13.45%3.45%3.5%3.5%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£1
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Earn up to 4.08% AER (variable), interest paid monthly, FSCS protected

Allica Bank Instant Access Savings

Term
Instant access
Open with
£50,000
Interest rate
Up to4.08%AER variable
*Rate includes standard rate of 2.83% AER (minimum balance applies) plus a 0.5% boost each month if you make 15 bank transfers out of the account in the previous month, and a 0.5% boost for six months if you complete a switch with CASS.
Limited time +0.25% boost for 3 months for new customers depositing £50k+ into their Savings Pot within 14 days. Savings Pot is exclusive to Allica's Business Rewards Account. Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£40,0002.79%4.04%2.83%4.08%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£50,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Covered by FSCS up to £120,000

Allica Bank 6 Month Fixed Rate Account

Term
6months
Open with
£20,000
Interest rate
3.86%AER fixed
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£20,0003.82%3.82%3.86%3.86%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£20,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Covered by FSCS up to £120,000

Allica Bank 1 Year Fixed Rate Account

Term
1year
Open with
£20,000
Interest rate
4.00%AER fixed
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£20,0004%4%4%4%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£20,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Covered by FSCS up to £120,000

Allica Bank 180 Day Notice Account

Term
180days notice
Open with
£20,000
Interest rate
3.70%AER variable
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£20,0003.7%3.7%3.7%3.7%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£20,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Covered by FSCS up to £120,000

Allica Bank 95 Day Notice Account

Term
95days notice
Open with
£20,000
Interest rate
3.65%AER variable
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£20,0003.65%3.65%3.65%3.65%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£20,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Earn up to 3.82% AER (variable) from £1 to £1m. No limits or fees, FSCS protected

Capital on Tap Instant Savings Account

Term
Instant access
Open with
£1
Interest rate
Up to3.82%AER variable
Interest paid monthly. Unlimited deposits/withdrawals. New Customers: 3.82% AER* (variable) for 60 days on your first £1m. Balances over this, or post 60 days, get 3.23% AER* (variable). AER linked to Bank of England base rate. T&Cs apply. Powered by ClearBank
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£13.18%3.75%3.23%3.82%
£1,000,0003.18%3.18%3.23%3.23%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£1
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident

How to compare business savings accounts

It's important to find the right business savings account for your needs, so here's how you can compare the deals on offer...

Decide on savings goals
It's important to know whether you have short-term or long-term goals for your business savings, as this will determine what type of savings account you need. If you're saving for an emergency fund, an instant access account could be a good option.
Explore key features
If you want to successfully compare business savings accounts, you have to understand the different features available. For example, check the interest rates, fees, minimum deposits and whether the accounts come with any extra business tools.
Review the provider
Once you've narrowed down the search, remember to research the provider to make sure it aligns with your business' financial needs. Check customer support reviews, what digital tools are available and whether your money will be FSCS protected.
Author
Molly Hudson
Fact checker
Andy Elder
Last updated
February 18th, 2026
Man at a laptop with a piggy bank

What is a business savings account?

A business savings account lets your company earn interest on money it doesn’t need straight away. It’s designed for UK businesses and sole traders who want to keep surplus cash separate from everyday spending.

Business savings accounts often pay higher interest rates than business current accounts, so they can be a good place to hold spare funds, set aside money for tax, or cover unexpected costs.

They’re a simple way to keep your finances organised and make better use of extra cash.


Why does your business need a savings account?

A business savings account can offer a range of benefits which supports the growth of your business. Here are four reasons why:

1. Higher interest

You could earn more interest on your money in a savings account compared to a standard business current account. So, if your money is currently earning little to no interest, then it might be time to move it.

2. Keeps your finances separate

Keeping your business finances separate from your personal finances helps to maintain a clear line between the two - meaning you can be far more organised with accounting, tax and financial management.

3. Peace of mind

A savings account is far safer than keeping large amounts of cash on hand. Plus, most savings account providers are part of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), meaning should the bank or building society fail, the FSCS will compensate you up to £120,000. Keep in mind if you are a sole trader, the £120,000 cover is across all personal and business accounts across the institution and not separated out as it would be for a limited company or partnership.

4. Supports future investments

A business savings account allows you to plan for future investments, emergencies and the expansion of your business.

Our expert says

Business savings accounts help build financial security by keeping operational cash separate from reserved funds. This separation allows for more strategic spending and better long-term planning, ensuring your business has the resources to grow while protecting day-to-day operations.
Author image
Molly Hudson-
SME expert

What type of business savings account should I get?

High-interest business savings account

A high-interest business savings account tends to offer more competitive interest rates compared to standard business savings accounts, but you may need to lock your money away for longer. They are designed for businesses who want to maximise the growth of any money not needed right away.

Instant access business savings account

An instant access business savings account allows you to access your money quickly and without restrictions. This flexibility makes it easier to manage business cash flow and respond quickly to any unexpected bills, though the interest rate is typically lower compared to other types of savings accounts.

Notice business savings account

A notice business savings account requires you to give advance notice before you can access your cash. The notice needed will depend on the terms and conditions set by the account provider, usually ranging from seven days to a few months. In return, you tend to get higher interest rates than an instant access account.

Fixed-term business savings account

A fixed-term business savings account will have a set period of time where you cannot withdraw your money. The period will vary and it’s agreed when you open the account. This type of savings account usually has some of the best interest rates on offer, but there’s little flexibility when it comes to accessing the money.

What to expect from interest rates on business savings

Top interest rates on business savings accounts are still reaching around 4%, so you could consider moving your money if it’s currently earning little interest. This is a similar story to personal savings accounts, so you won't be missing out on higher rates. However, the Bank of England has now dropped the base rate to 3.75%, so this will impact the market.

Our best interest rate is 4.1% as of 24th February 2026, but we don’t know how long these rates will last. It’s best to act quickly if you want to secure the higher interest rates. 

How to choose the right savings account for your business

The key to choosing the best business savings account is to look at all features on offer and decide which is the most important for your business.

Consider interest rates

Remember, the higher the interest rate doesn’t always mean the best account for your business. This is because some interest rates will mean you can’t access the money until the end of a specific term - which might be a deal-breaker. Also watch out for tiered interest rates as you might not get the highest interest rate if your balance is below a certain number.

Check fees and charges

If a deal looks too good to be true - there could be a catch. This normally comes in the form of fees and charges for using the savings account. So make sure you are aware of any monthly fees before applying. If a savings account doesn’t have any, this could help you choose one account over another.

Meet minimum balance requirements

Many business savings accounts have a minimum opening balance, so if you can’t meet this requirement this means the account probably isn’t the right one for you. You’ll also find some savings accounts require a minimum balance at all times, so it’s essential that your business will be able to keep this balance to avoid any penalties or fees.

Evaluate accessibility

Depending on the type of business savings account you choose, there will be different accessibility features. For example, a fixed-rate account might not allow withdrawals or transfers for a specific period of time, but an instant access account will have the flexibility of unlimited withdrawals. This knowledge will help the decision-making process.

Do your research

As well as considering all the features of a business savings account, it’s always worth doing some research on the provider you are considering. Do they offer 24/7 support? Is customer feedback positive or negative? This will help you to decide whether your business’ savings are going to the right place.
Business man eligibility

How to apply and eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria differs by account provider, but in order to be eligible for most business savings accounts you'll need to be:

  • Over 18

  • A UK resident with a business based in the UK

  • Able to provide contact details and address information

Some providers may offer time-limited interest rates, so it’s worth checking the details in advance and having your documents ready. Make sure to review any additional eligibility criteria before you apply.

Opening a business savings account is usually straightforward. You can typically apply online or in branch, and the provider will guide you through the process, including submitting key information about you and your business. Once approved, your account should be up and running quickly.

What are the pros and cons of a business savings account?

Pros

Earn interest on your money
Keeps savings separate from your daily operating funds
Variety of accounts to suit your savings goals
Some business savings accounts are protected by the FSCS
Lower risk compared to investing

Cons

Returns can be lower compared to other investing options
Some savings accounts have restrictions like withdrawal limits and minimum balance requirements
It might not include other business perks like invoicing tools

Paying tax on your savings

Understanding your tax obligations is crucial when you’re running a business. Not only can it help you maintain cash flow without any unforeseen shocks, but it helps you keep your business finances organised.

Any interest made on your business savings is paid without any tax deducted. This means you’ll have to declare any interest earned as part of your annual tax return and then pay any tax you owe on it. There are a couple of additional distinctions, depending on whether you’re a sole trader or a limited company. 

  • Sole traders pay tax on any money made above the standard tax-free personal allowance, which is currently £12,570 for the 2025/26 tax year. That means you can earn up to £12,570 - including any interest made on savings - before you have to pay any tax. If your income (excluding savings interest) is less than £17,570, then you can earn up to £5,000 in interest without being taxed on it – this is known as the starting rate for savings. Any tax you owe will be due to HMRC by 31 January, following the end of the tax year.

  • Limited companies pay corporation tax on any profits and that includes any interest made on savings. Typically you pay your tax bill to HMRC within nine months of the end of your accounting period.

What other business products are available?

Business bank account

A business bank account is designed for managing business finances, so you can keep your personal finances separate. This is important for accounting and tax purposes, plus it helps businesses pay expenses, receive payments and manage cash flow.

Compare business bank accounts

Business loans

Business loans come in both short-term and long-term options, with fixed interest payments. To choose the right loan, it's crucial to determine your business's specific needs and assess various loan products.

Compare business loans

Business credit card

A business credit card can be a helpful tool in managing your cash flow, simplifying accounting and making it easier to buy what you need, when you need it. There are several types of cards available, from purchase and balance transfer to rewards cards.

Compare business credit cards

FAQs

What interest rate can I get on a business savings account in the UK?

Our best interest rate on a business savings account is 4.1% as of 24th February 2026.

What is AER?

AER is the Annual Equivalent Rate and highlights what interest you'll earn on your business savings over a year. The AER is important as it helps you to compare savings accounts, as you can see which ones are offering a higher interest rate.

Can I use a personal savings account for my business?

No, you shouldn’t use a personal savings account for business purposes. Mixing personal and business finances can lead to legal and tax complications, especially when it comes to accounting and reporting to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

If you operate as a limited company, using a personal account can also weaken your limited liability protection. That legal separation between you and your business exists for a reason – combining finances could put that at risk.

On top of that, managing your business finances from a personal account can make it harder to track expenses, income, and overall profitability. It can also cause confusion when preparing financial statements or filing your tax return.

To keep things clean, compliant, and easier to manage, it’s best to open a dedicated business bank account.

Should a small business have a savings account?

A small business should have a savings account if they want to manage their finances more effectively. This could be building an emergency fund for unexpected expenses or taking the opportunity to earn interest on surplus funds.

Can I have multiple business savings accounts?

Yes, you can have multiple business savings accounts. However, having too many accounts across different providers can cause confusion, so try to streamline this where possible.

How do I open a business savings account?

It’s fairly straightforward to open a business savings account you just need to follow a few simple steps. For example: 

1. Choose the right business savings account for your needs

2. Check your eligibility for this account

3. Start application process online or in branch 

4. Share relevant information with the provider about your business 

5. Receive final documentation

6. Login to account and add funds

Are business savings accounts covered by the FSCS?

Yes, some business savings accounts are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) – but not all. That’s why it’s essential to check whether your chosen provider offers FSCS protection before you apply.

Just like with personal savings, FSCS protection covers up to £120,000 per person, per financial institution. This means if the bank or building society fails, your eligible business savings are protected up to that limit.

Always look for confirmation of FSCS protection when comparing business savings accounts, especially if you're planning to deposit a large sum.

Are there any fees or charges associated with a business savings account?

In terms of fees or other charges, this will completely depend on the provider and your chosen business savings account. This is why it's important to check the terms of the account before applying, so you can then understand if there are any extra charges.

What are business deposit accounts?

Business deposit accounts is another name for a business savings account. It helps businesses to separate their savings from daily spending and enables them to earn interest on surplus cash. 

Are business savings accounts tax-free?

Business savings accounts are generally not tax-free. Interest earned on these accounts is typically subject to taxation, just like personal savings accounts.

Be sure to check specific tax regulations or consult with a tax advisor to understand your business’s tax obligations regarding savings.

About the author

Author imageMolly Hudson
Molly Hudson
Molly currently works in the product team, after climbing the ranks of our graduate scheme. Her expertise is underpinned by a passion for helping small business owners to understand what financial products are available to them.

