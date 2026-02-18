Why does your business need a savings account?

A business savings account can offer a range of benefits which supports the growth of your business. Here are four reasons why:

1. Higher interest

You could earn more interest on your money in a savings account compared to a standard business current account. So, if your money is currently earning little to no interest, then it might be time to move it.

2. Keeps your finances separate

Keeping your business finances separate from your personal finances helps to maintain a clear line between the two - meaning you can be far more organised with accounting, tax and financial management.

3. Peace of mind

A savings account is far safer than keeping large amounts of cash on hand. Plus, most savings account providers are part of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), meaning should the bank or building society fail, the FSCS will compensate you up to £120,000. Keep in mind if you are a sole trader, the £120,000 cover is across all personal and business accounts across the institution and not separated out as it would be for a limited company or partnership.

4. Supports future investments

A business savings account allows you to plan for future investments, emergencies and the expansion of your business.