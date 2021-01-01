Accessibility statement

We want everyone who visits the Uswitch.com website to feel welcome and find the experience rewarding.

What are we doing?

To help us make the Uswitch.com website a positive place for everyone, we've been using the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0. These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible for people with disabilities, and user friendly for everyone.

The guidelines have three levels of accessibility (A, AA and AAA). We’ve chosen Level A as the target for the Uswitch.com website.

How are we doing?

We are working hard on the Uswitch.com website to achieve our goal of Level A accessibility. We monitor the website regularly for issues, but if you do find any problems, please get in touch.

Let us know what you think

If you enjoyed using the Uswitch.com website, or if you had trouble with any part of it, please get in touch. We'd like to hear from you by emailing us at customerservices@uswitch.com