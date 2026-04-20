Car insurance
Save up to £551* on your policy in minutes
*Based on data provided by Consumer Intelligence Ltd, Oct 2026. 51% of car insurance customers could save £551.80.
Correct as of November 2026.
Compare car insurance quotes
Comparing quotes only takes a few minutes
Tell us some details about yourself
Add information about all drivers, your car, and where you live.
Decide what cover you need
Choose from 3 different levels of cover. We’ll also need details of your car, mileage and modifications.
Compare and choose a policy
We compare over 201 car insurance providers¹ to help you find a deal.
Car insurance companies we compare
Find the car insurance company that fits you best. We compare car insurance from up to 201 UK companies¹ to help you choose the right deal.
What do I need to compare car insurance?
To get accurate quotes you'll need:
- Your car registration number
- Your expected annual mileage
- Details of any driving convictions
- Details of any incident claims
- Your driving licence details
Why trust Uswitch?
We know you have options when comparing quotes. Here is why millions of UK customers trust Uswitch to handle their car insurance and household bills.
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How much does car insurance cost?
Comprehensive car insurance cost an average of £570 in November 2026. The price you pay depends on factors such as your age, your driving history and the car you drive. And while a car insurance quote is the only way to know exactly what you’ll pay, the averages below give you a good ballpark figure to work with.
Prices dipped in the first couple of months of 2026, before rising by roughly 10% across March, April and May, showing how quickly things can change. So, if it’s soon time for you to renew, don’t just accept the price your insurer offers, take a few minutes to compare car insurance quotes and you could lock in a better deal.
Average cost of UK car insurance in 2026
|Month
|Average cost*
|January
|£529
|February
|£517
|March
|£534
|April
|£551
|May
|£569
|June
|£572
|July
|£564
|August
|£561
|September
|£567
|October
|£564
|November
|£570
*Average car insurance costs based on Uswitch data from December 2025 to November 2026, rounded to the nearest pound. Includes an average of all car insurance quote prices for comprehensive policies only.
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|Age
|Average annual cost (paying annually)**
|Average annual cost (paying monthly)***
|Young driver (21 - 24)
|£1,503
|£1,707
|Experienced driver (50-59)
|£466
|£507
|Older drivers (over 70)
|£399
|£436
|Average of all drivers
|£476
|£623
**Based on Uswitch data, January 2026 to November 2026, comprehensive policies only. Average of all comprehensive policyholders who paid for their policy in full.
***Based on Uswitch data, January 2026 to November 2026, comprehensive policies only. Average of all comprehensive policyholders who paid monthly, including interest charged by insurers.
Car insurance cost by age and experience
Age and experience play a role in the price you pay for car insurance, and young drivers pay by far the most. Young drivers pay £1,503 a year on average if they pay in full, almost three times what drivers in their 50s pay. Drivers over 70 pay the least of any group, at just £399 a year.
This isn’t to single out young drivers, the higher price reflects the fact that insurers see a lack of driving experience as a risk. Wherever a risk is identified, insurers charge higher premiums to mitigate it. It doesn’t stay that way forever, and the price should drop as you rack up experience on the road.
How you pay makes a difference too. If you opt to pay monthly, most insurers charge interest, meaning you pay more overall.
Across all ages, those who paid monthly paid £883 on average, compared with £789 for people who paid for the year in full. And that gap widens considerably if you’re aged 21-24, where you could save an average of £204 by paying annually instead of monthly.
If you’re after cheap car insurance and can afford to pay upfront, that’s usually the way to go.
"Staying with the same provider year after year doesn't guarantee the best value. Checking other quotes allows you to compare your renewal against the wider market to see if a more competitive price is available."
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Types of car insurance cover
There are 3 policy types, each offering different levels of cover.
Fully comprehensive
Comprehensive cover covers you, your passengers and your car (even if you cause the accident), plus other people’s vehicles and property.
Third party, fire and theft
Third party, fire and theft covers other people and their property, plus your car against fire and theft, but not accident damage.
Third party
The legal minimum. Pays for injuries to other people and damage to their property, but not your own car.
What's included with your policy?
While most comprehensive policies include windscreen and courtesy car cover, some 'Essential' or 'Lite' policies remove these to keep the price low. Always check the policy details on your quote results page.
|Cover
|Comprehensive
|Third party fire and theft
|Third party only
|Injuries to other people
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Damage to other cars
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fire & Theft of your car
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Damage to your own car
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windscreen cover
|Often included
|Optional extra
|No
|Courtesy car
|Often included
|Optional extra
|Optional extra
|Motor legal protection
|Optional extra
|Optional extra
|Optional extra
|Breakdown cover
|Optional extra
|Optional extra
|Optional extra
|Driving other cars (DOC)
|Exclusions apply
|No
|No
|Personal accident cover (PAC)
|Often included
|No
|No
Driving other cars carries restrictions based on age and other criteria. Check the small print on your policy to make sure you are covered to drive other cars.
What car insurance add-ons can I get?
Car insurance add-ons allow you to tailor cover to your needs. You can choose from a wide range of car insurance add-ons, but remember, you’ll pay extra to get them.
Their costs vary between insurers and policies, so it’s worth shopping around and reading the policy wording.
Breakdown cover
There are different levels of breakdown cover to choose from, including basic roadside assistance, national recovery and European recovery.
Windscreen cover
Windscreen cover gives you peace of mind as you’ll be covered for any chips and even the replacement of your entire windscreen.
Legal expenses
Motor legal protection helps you claim losses and compensation that aren’t covered by a standard car insurance policy for a car accident that isn’t your fault.
Personal accident
Personal accident cover pays out if you’re injured or die due to a car accident.
Car insurance cost by cover type
Comprehensive cover costs an average of £566, compared with £949 for third party, fire and theft and £1,252 for third party only.
Third party only gives you the least protection. You might think that means it’s the cheapest car insurance as a result, but actually it’s almost always more expensive. This is often because:
- High risk drivers tend to opt for it. Young drivers or those with previous convictions may lean towards the most basic insurance option in a bid to keep costs down
- Increased claims. Those who carry a higher risk, tend to make more claims. Insurers know this via claims data, which is used to help set the price
- The price reflects the group. Even if you’re a careful driver and opt for third party only because that’s your preference, part of the price you pay comes from the claims record of everyone who buys the same cover, making the risk profile high
The easiest way to find out is to compare car insurance quotes at each cover level and see what you can get for your money.
|Cover type
|Average cost****
|Comprehensive
|£566
|Third party, fire and theft
|£949
|Third party only
|£1,252
**** Based on Uswitch data January 2026 - November 2026, looking at the average cost of each cover type.
What affects the price of car insurance?
The price you pay for car insurance boils down to who you are, what you drive, where you keep the vehicle and how you use it. Your selections when buying a policy, such as the level of cover and excess amounts, also change what you pay.
- Age and experience
Your age and how long you’ve held your licence will impact your insurance quote. The price tends to fall as you gain experience and no claims.
- Driving history
Your no-claims bonus, penalty points and previous convictions. Car insurance customers with 5 years’ no-claims bonus save an average of 36% per year.
- Where you live and park
Theft, vandalism, accident and claims rates in your area, plus where you keep the car parked during the day and overnight.
- Your job
Whether your work involves lots of driving, late hours or a city-centre base - the more you rely on your car for work, the greater the potential risk.
- Mileage and use
How far you drive each year and what you use the car for. The further your predicted mileage, the higher the quote.
- Level of cover
Comprehensive, third party, fire and theft, or third party only all have different price points.
- Excess and extras
How much you agree to pay towards a claim, and any add-ons you select.
- Named drivers
Whether an experienced driver shares the policy with someone else, and whether they have any claims or not.
- Black box
Data logged in the car tracking speed, braking and what times you drive.
- How you pay
Whether you pay in full or monthly. Paying annually and renewing 28 days before your renewal is due can bring the cost down, with an average saving of £147 per year.
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What are add-ons and how much do they cost?
Car insurance add-ons allow you to tailor cover to your needs and preferences. You can choose from a wide range of add-ons, but you’ll pay extra to get them.
Costs vary between insurers and policies, so it’s worth shopping around and reading the policy wording for the exact price in pounds and pence.
Breakdown cover
There are different levels of breakdown cover to choose from, including basic roadside assistance, national recovery and European recovery. Breakdown cover costs between £20 and £100+ per year.
Windscreen cover
Windscreen cover gives you peace of mind as you’ll be covered for any chips and even the replacement of your entire windscreen. The cost of this as an independent add-on depends on the car make and model.
Legal expenses protection
Motor legal protection helps you claim losses and compensation that aren’t covered by a standard car insurance policy for a car accident that isn’t your fault. It costs between £15 and £35 per year on average.
Personal accident
Personal accident cover pays out if you’re injured or die due to a car accident. This add-on cost can vary depending on things such as age, job, where you live and lifestyle, which are asked when taking out a policy. Personal accident cover tends to be included in comprehensive car insurance, but it's always worth checking.
When is the best time to buy car insurance?
The best time to buy car insurance is about 28 days before your renewal date. Uswitch data shows the average annual premium was £492 at that point. A week before renewal it went up to £538, and the day before it was £623, £131 more.
|Days to renewal
|Average premium*
|28 days
|£492
|7 days
|£538
|1 day
|£623
*Average cost for annual comprehensive car insurance. Uswitch data, November 2026.
Different types of car insurance
We don't just compare standard car insurance, there are also alternative cover options for different situations.
Temporary car insurance
Temporary car insurance provides flexibility and convenience for short-term needs. It's ideal for situations like borrowing another car, driving a new car home from the dealership, or taking a test drive.
Black box car insurance
Black box policies use a telematics device or app to monitor driving behaviour, offering lower prices for safe drivers. Suited to young or inexperienced drivers.
Business car insurance
If you drive your car for work beyond commuting to and from a single location, you'll need some type of business cover. There are 3 classes you can choose from depending on how you use your car for work.
Classic car insurance
Specialised cover for vintage or classic cars, based on their unique value and usage, instead of standard market value.
Young drivers
Finding affordable car insurance as a young driver can be hard, but it’s not impossible. Find out more about policies for young drivers, which offer competitive rates with specialist insurance policies designed to address the higher risks associated with less driving experience.
Car insurance groups
Car insurance groups help insurers understand how much a car might cost to repair or replace after an accident. The Group Rating Panel sets these groups by looking at things like parts prices, how long repairs usually take, safety features and overall performance. Cars in lower groups are often cheaper to insure, while higher-group cars usually cost more because insurers see them as higher risk.
You can find your car’s insurance group in your V5C logbook or by using an online group checker. Our car insurance groups guide explains how groups work and helps you find the right one for your car.
What claims data tells us
Insurers are paying out record sums, with £3.2 billion paid in claims between July and September 2026, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). That matches the quarter’s record and is 8% more than the year before. The average claim rose 1% year on year to £4,900. The good news is that higher payouts haven’t pushed prices up. The average premium fell by £4 to £562. Your own renewal price may still be more than previously, so it’s worth comparing before you renew.
Insurance for other vehicles
Electric cars
Electric car insurance is tailored to cover things like batteries and cables that wouldn’t need cover on a standard car insurance policy.
Hybrid cars
Hybrid car insurance covers cars in the same way as standard car insurance. But, providers often include discounts due to the eco-friendly nature of hybrids.
Vans
Van insurance provides cover for commercial or personal use. It protects against risks such as accidents, theft, and damage. It often includes options for business-related needs.
Motorbikes
Motorbike insurance offers protection tailored to the unique needs of bikes and riders. It covers various risks, from accidents to theft and damage.
Need more help?
Try our car insurance FAQs:
How much is car insurance?
Comprehensive car insurance cost an average of £570 in November 2026.
Young drivers pay a lot more than that, with those aged 21 to 24 paying an average of £1,139 a year if they paid in full, compared with £408 for drivers in their 50s. Your exact price depends on things like:
- your age
- driving history
- car
- postcode
Can I cancel my car insurance?
Yes, you can cancel your car insurance at any time.
But there’s a few things to be aware of before you do.
Cancellation fees
Most insurers will charge you a fee to cancel your policy.
Once you’ve paid this, though, you may get some money back.
If you’ve paid for your policy upfront, you’ll then be refunded a pro-rated amount to cover the remaining months left on your policy.
If you’re paying for your policy on a monthly basis, your payments will stop once you’ve cancelled.
Cooling off periods
If you’re fewer than 14 days into your policy, insurers can’t charge you a cancellation fee. However, they can - and typically will - still charge you for the time you were insured (up to 14 days).
If you’ve made a claim
If you’ve claimed during your cover period, you may not get any money back after cancelling.
If you’ve paid annually, insurers typically won’t refund any money you would otherwise be owed for the remainder of your policy.
If you're paying monthly, cancelling your policy does not cancel any remaining payments you owe. For example, if you cancel after six months of a 12-month policy, you'll still need to pay the remaining 6 monthly payments (your monthly payment × 6).
This is on top of your cancellation fee.
Learn more about cancelling your car insurance with our handy guide.
How much is car insurance per month?
Car insurance costs around £52 a month on average if you pay monthly. That works out at £476 over the year, which is more expensive than paying for the full year in one go. Young drivers aged 21 to 24 pay around £125 a month when paying monthly, while drivers in their 50s pay around £39 when paying monthly. Paying annually almost always reduces the overall cost.
What is car insurance fronting?
Fronting is a type of insurance fraud where the policyholder pretends to be the main driver of their vehicle, when in fact a named driver uses it most.
It’s a type of insurance fraud and is usually done to bring down the cost of a policy.
It’s typically associated with younger drivers, who face high car insurance costs and are looking for a way to cut the cost of their cover. They get a parent, or older driver, to claim to be the car’s main driver, and insure it in their name.
This brings down the cost of their policy, but can lead to serious consequences if they’re caught. Think large fines, driving bans, criminal records and insurance cancellations.
Learn more about fronting, and how to avoid it, with our guide.
Which car insurance is right for me?
The right car insurance gives you the protection you need at a price you can afford. Comprehensive is a popular choice because it covers your own car as well as other people. Third party, fire and theft or third party only may suit older, low-value cars, but check the price first because it’s not always cheaper.
Look at the excess you’d pay on a claim and any extras you want. You should also check if there are any specific add-ons or amendments you need to make to a policy too, for example if you have an electric car. The best car insurance won’t always be the cheapest, so compare car insurance quotes at each level of cover before you decide.
Why is car insurance important?
Car insurance is a legal requirement. You need at least third party cover to drive on UK roads. If the police catch you driving without it, you could be looking at a £300 fine and six penalty points. If your case goes to court, you could face an unlimited fine and a driving ban.
Insurance also protects you financially. Without it, you’d have to pay for any damage or injuries you cause, so it always pays to ensure your car is insured.