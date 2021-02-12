Compare car insurance quotes

Car insurers gather data from your online quote application about the car to be insured and the person, or people, who will be driving it. Remember, you must be honest about all the answers on your quote application otherwise your policy will be invalid.

The car – the make, model and the year of manufacture. There are 50 car insurance groups. Some cars are also complex and difficult to repair and this makes them more expensive to insure.

How powerful the car is – the faster your car is capable of moving, the faster you are likely to drive and the more damage you can potentially do if you do crash.

Annual mileage – statistically, the further and more frequently you drive your car, the more likely you are to have an accident in it.

Car usage – standard policy cover is for social, domestic and pleasure (SDP). Add commuting to this (SDPC), and your premium goes up, as it is assumed that you’ll be driving more often and at the busiest times of day. A further class may be needed if you travel in your car as part of your business – (SDPC + business).

Age and experience – the younger and more inexperienced the driver, the greater the premium.

Male or female – women are statistically less likely to make a car insurance claim. Driving offences – drink driving, speeding, uninsured – involve more men than women. When women do claim, the cost of repairs and personal injury payments are also generally lower than for men. While an EU gender directive in 2011 ruled that price discrimination based on gender breached rules on equality, women continue to pay – on average – lower premiums than men.

Occupation – some occupations are considered more risky than others.

Previous convictions – Driving bans, endorsements or points on your licence mean the premium will be higher. Prison terms for non-driving offences can also negatively impact the premium.

Health issues – some underlying health issues, such as strokes, must be declared and can possibly affect your premium.

Previous claims – if you can prove that you’ve never claimed on a policy, you’ll get a cheaper quote. This benefit is called the "no claims discount", or "no claims bonus".

Location – some areas are considered a greater risk than others. Cities remain the most expensive places to insure a car as much of the risk assessment is based on local crime rates.

Where you park – a more secure the parking location will generally give a little discount off the premium.