Compare car insurance quotes

Age and experience play a role in the price you pay for car insurance, and young drivers pay by far the most. Young drivers pay £1,503 a year on average if they pay in full, almost three times what drivers in their 50s pay. Drivers over 70 pay the least of any group, at just £399 a year.

This isn’t to single out young drivers, the higher price reflects the fact that insurers see a lack of driving experience as a risk. Wherever a risk is identified, insurers charge higher premiums to mitigate it. It doesn’t stay that way forever, and the price should drop as you rack up experience on the road.

How you pay makes a difference too. If you opt to pay monthly, most insurers charge interest, meaning you pay more overall.

Across all ages, those who paid monthly paid £883 on average, compared with £789 for people who paid for the year in full. And that gap widens considerably if you’re aged 21-24, where you could save an average of £204 by paying annually instead of monthly.