Whether it’s the most popular handset, cheapest phone contracts, or you need a generous data allowance, we’re confident we can help you find the mobile deal online that you’re looking for. And if you’re happy with your existing phone and just want a cheap SIM only deal, we can definitely assist you with that too. Our comparison tables help you look through our cheapest phone plans and take the fuss out of finding mobiles deals.

What's the best contract phone?

Maybe you need a lot of call minutes on a SIM only deal? Or maybe you want a 4G phone from a particular network? Perhaps you don’t want to pay anything upfront for your handset?

The good news is that you we’ve got all those buying criteria covered in our extensive, but simple-to-use mobile phone comparison tables.

That’s not all, though. We’ve also got handy filters that let you search by monthly cost, contract length, 4G or 3G service and much more.

Whether you prefer to buy direct from a network or want to seek out a cheaper mobile phone deal from a retailer, we’ve got that covered too.

If you're not sure how much data you need, we can help with that too. Our mobile Data Calculator asks a few quick questions about your smartphone usage then gives you a useful estimate of how much data you need.

Maybe you just want to switch phones or weigh up our best upgrade deals? See how the latest iPhone 12 compares to the iPhone 11, which Samsung Galaxy has the best camera or even which smartphone is best for gaming. Check out our handy Handset League Table to compare specs and features of all the latest smartphones.

What is a pay monthly phone deal?

A pay monthly deal is a payment plan where you’re charged a set sum of cash every month and in return you get a phone and an allowance of darta, texts, data and call minutes. This contract will usually last 24 months, but the length can ultimately range from 12 - 36 months.

What are the main benefits of a pay monthly mobile phone contract?

When you sign up to a pay monthly contract you’ll usually get a smartphone too as part of the package, so it’s a great way of getting the latest and best phones, like the iPhone 12, without having to pay a lot of money upfront for the phone.

The cost of the phone is factored into the contract so you’ll pay for it over the duration of your plan with your monthly payments.

A pay monthly mobile phone plan is also useful if you’re big into texting, chatting and browsing the web on your phone This is because you usually get a healthy allowance compared to the limited amount you get on pay-as-you-go deals.

It’s convenient too, you just set up your Direct Debit and your payments will automatically come out of your account, with no need to fuss with top ups or anything!

You might even find that your pay monthly plan comes with a free gift like a subscription to a streaming service or even a games console! .

What’s the difference between a contract plan and a SIM only deal?

When you sign up to a contract you’ll get a smartphone and price plan that you’ll pay for over the duration of your agreement. This plan will also cover your data, call time and texts.

You won’t get a phone with a SIM only deal, so you’ll need to have one already or be prepared to buy one SIM free. This means you’ll have to pay the whole cost of the phone up front. SIM only speaks for itself - you just get a SIM card.

Is there anything to pay upfront when you sign up to a pay monthly contract?

You may sometimes have to pay a fee upfront, but this depends on the phone you get as part of the contract. If you get a premium, new phone, you’ll probably have to pay a bit upfront - but this will differ depending on the phone and the contract.

Can I change my mind within 14-days?

When you sign up to a mobile phone contract, sometimes you’ll have a 14 day cooling off period, and if you decide the contract isn’t for you, you can cancel it. This isn’t always included though so make sure you check if it’s something you require.

What's the best contract phone?

From the latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy to smartphones from brands like OnePlus and Honor, the best contract phone comes down to what you want. Depending on your needs and your budget, there’s a huge range of options out there - and we’ve got loads to choose from on our deals page.

Which mobile phone deals have unlimited data?

You can get an unlimited data deal from a number of networks such as Vodafone, Three and EE.

How does Uswitch make money?

When you buy a phone or sign up for a SIM only deal from Uswitch, we receive a fee from the relevant network or retailer. This allows us to provide you with a market-leading, free-to-use comparison service.

The commercial arrangements we have with providers also enable us to make the switching process smoother and negotiate exclusive deals that you’ll only find at Uswitch.

At Uswitch, we work with our providers to highlight select deals and offers. We receive a fee for this, which helps us keep our site free for users.

This can include sponsored content or promoted deals and adverts. Anything that has been paid for by a provider or manufacturer is clearly labelled on our website.

How do you determine the order of mobile phone deals in your comparison tables?

We take the hassle out of comparing mobile phone deals. Our service includes thousands of deals - so we have developed a formula to highlight the ones we think are good value and balance any upfront and monthly costs. To make it clear which these are, we label them ‘promoted’.

Our promoted deals may not always be the cheapest option, but you can be sure you’re getting a fair price and competitive monthly allowance from a reputable provider. We’re confident that highlighting these is the most effective, time-saving way of helping our customers find a deal that works for them.

If you prefer to filter deals by monthly cost, though, you can. And you can apply filters for call minutes, upfront cost and contact length too.

Why are some networks not represented in Uswitch’s comparison tables?

We cover the vast majority of the mobiles market, including major networks and retailers. But with hundreds of thousands of mobile tariffs available online, it’s not possible to show every single combination to our customers.

We want to make sure that providers on our site have a track record of delivering a decent service to customers. For this reason, you may find some 'virtual networks' are not listed on our tables.

What's a Uswitch exclusive deal?

When you're looking through our mobile comparison tables you may see a deal marked as 'Uswitch exclusive'. This means that it features a substantial discount or is bundled with a free voucher, and that the retailer has listed this particular deal exclusively on Uswitch. You won’t find it anywhere else.

To secure exclusive, money-saving offers for our customers, we negotiate extensively with our full range of partners. Not only does this generate competition between retailers, but it ensures that our customers are offered some of the UK's leading mobile phone deals and tariffs.

What is a Uswitch ‘promoted‘ deal?

If a deal is ‘promoted’ on Uswitch’s tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.

Our promoted deals may not always be the cheapest option, but you can be sure you’re getting a fair price and competitive monthly allowance from a reputable provider.

Mobile phone end of contract notifications

Are you in or out of your mobile phone contract?

Networks are now legally obligated to let you know when you're nearing the end of your contract with them. And they also have to get in touch with you once a year if you're eligible to switch with a reminder that you can move to a different tariff.

Want to find out more? Take a look at our guide to mobile end of contract notifications.

