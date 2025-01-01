Molly Hudson

Background

Molly currently works in the product team, after climbing the ranks of our graduate scheme. Her expertise is underpinned by a passion for helping small business owners to understand what financial products are available to them. Day-to-day she works with teams to create user-led experiences that are easy to understand and engaging to use. To support this work, Molly regularly carries out customer research via surveys, interviews, user testing and attends top industry events.

When she isn’t supporting businesses with their financial decisions, Molly loves to dance. Before university, she attended Leeds School of Contemporary Dance and she still practices her moves on a weekly basis.