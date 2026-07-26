Compare home insurance & building insurance quotes

Home insurance isn't a legal requirement but it's definitely worth considering. In some cases you are required to buy a policy as a condition of your mortgage when buying a property.

A buildings insurance policy is designed to help with the cost of rebuilding your home if it is damaged by fire or flooding. Or it can help to pay for the cost of a damaged roof, for example. It varies by policy but buildings insurance also covers general repairs such as roof repair, or any damage to internal pipe.

Contents insurance is designed to provide cover to help you protect your belongings if they are stolen or damaged.

Shopping around for the best house insurance quote is vital, but bear in mind that the cheapest policy isn’t always the most suitable.