Compare our best mortgage rates and deals

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An expert mortgage comparison could save you an average of £321 a month.*
Compare mortgages from over 60 leading UK lenders, and tens of thousands of deals
Our broker partner, Mojo Mortgages, compare the latest UK mortgage deals to find the best one for you
Compare the latest mortgage deals below, filtered by Loan-to-Value (LTV) to show you the best rates for your deposit size. We’ve included the APRC for every offer, giving you a transparent view of the true cost (including fees and the lender's Standard Variable Rate) so you can look beyond the headline figure. The table shows fixed rate deals and different deal lengths, depending on the lowest mortgage rate available at that LTV. When comparing mortgage deals, it's important to consider the type of mortgage and deal length that best suits you.
Please note, while we always aim to give you accurate product information at time of writing and update our rates tables every 12 hours, unfortunately price and terms of products and deals can always be changed by the provider afterwards, so it's worth double checking first. It may also worth consulting an expert broker to help you with a mortgage rates comparison or get you a mortgage quote, and to understand the options and latest mortgage rates available to you. If you see a mortgage deal you like, we recommend speaking to one of our experts to compare mortgages and checking your eligibility immediately to lock it in before it’s gone as they may not be available when you're ready to submit an application.
|LTV
|Best 2 year fixed mortgage rates
|Best 5 year fixed mortgage rates
|90%
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.79% | APRC: 7%
Repayment mortgage of £252,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 7%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,441.06 at 4.79% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,789.71 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £527,150.80. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
Barclays Bank
Initial rate: 4.65% | APRC: 5.5%
Repayment mortgage of £252,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.5%. Repayments: 61 months of £1,420.83 at 4.65% (fixed), then 239 months of £1,555.46 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £458,425.57. Early repayment charges apply until 30-Sep-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.
|80%
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.55% | APRC: 6.9%
Repayment mortgage of £224,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.9%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,250.20 at 4.55% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,587.98 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £466,936.16. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.6% | APRC: 6.3%
Repayment mortgage of £224,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.3%. Repayments: 64 months of £1,256.57 at 4.6% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,551.36 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £446,541.44. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
|70%
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.5% | APRC: 6.9%
Repayment mortgage of £196,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.9%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,088.36 at 4.5% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,388.95 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £408,268.48. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.56% | APRC: 6.3%
Repayment mortgage of £196,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.3%. Repayments: 64 months of £1,095.04 at 4.56% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,356.47 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £390,209.48. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
|60%
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.39% | APRC: 6.9%
Repayment mortgage of £168,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.9%. Repayments: 28 months of £922.44 at 4.39% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,189.52 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £349,377.76. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
Halifax
Initial rate: 4.46% | APRC: 6.2%
Repayment mortgage of £168,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.2%. Repayments: 64 months of £929.08 at 4.46% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,160.59 at 7.24% (variable). Total amount payable £333,360.36. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1099.
The above fixed rates are provided by Mojo Mortgages and updated every 12 hours. THEY MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE WHEN YOU'RE READY TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION.
YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
A first-time buyer is someone who has never owned a property anywhere in the world. If you have owned a property, even if you didn't use a mortgage or inherited it, you normally won't be classed as a first-time buyer by mortgage lenders.
For joint mortgage applications, applications, all applicants must meet this definition for the purchase to be considered a first-time buyer application.
Although certain first-time buyer mortgage deals exist, the majority of mortgages are available to all buyers. Stamp duty relief and certain home ownership schemes are only available to first-time buyers that meet the above criteria.
A remortgage is when you switch mortgage provider, usually to take advantage of a more competitive interest rate. This type of finance is used to repay the mortgage on a property that you already own, rather than to buy a new one.
Most people remortgage when they are approaching the end of their current deal – you can compare mortgage deals and usually lock in a new rate around six months before your existing deal term ends. If you're on your lender's standard variable rate (SVR), you can remortgage at any time without early repayment fees.
When you move house you can often take your existing mortgage with you, which is known as porting your mortgage. It can be an easier option, but won't always be the cheapest, so it's worth comparing mortgage available from other lenders too. Most mortgages are portable, but if yours isn't you might have to get a new mortgage with another lender. Look out for early repayment charges (ERCs) and exit fees if you're still in an introductory period.
A buy-to-let mortgage is to buy rental properties for investment purposes, so is typically only used by landlords.
With buy-to-let mortgages, lenders base your borrowing on the potential rental income (or rental yield) of the property, rather than your personal income. Usually they will expect this to cover 125-145% of the monthly mortgage repayments.
You'll also need a higher deposit compared to a residential mortgage. Most lenders ask for at least 25% of the property value, although it can vary between 20-40%.
|Fixed-rate mortgages
|Variable-rate mortgage: Standard variable rate (SVR)
|Variable-rate mortgage: Discount
|Variable-rate mortgage: Tracker
|Offset mortgages
|Interest-only mortgages
|A fixed-rate mortgage locks in the interest rate for a set period, usually between two, five, or 10 years. Your monthly payments and mortgage rate stays the same throughout this term
|This is the mortgage lender’s default interest rate and is usually higher than any of their other deals. Once your initial mortgage deal ends, you are often moved onto this type of rate, unless you remortgage to another deal
|A discount mortgage is a rate set by your lender’s standard variable rate minus a fixed percentage
|With tracker mortgages, during the initial deal period, your mortgage rate follows another rate, usually the Bank of England base rate. It will match when it rises and falls
|With offset mortgages, your savings are offset against your mortgage loan so that you pay less interest. For example, if you have savings of £50,000 and a mortgage of £200,000, you would only pay interest on £150,000. Your savings would not accumulate any interest though
|An interest-only mortgage is a loan where your monthly payments cover the interest charges. Your monthly payments don’t reduce the amount borrowed (the principle)
|Interest rate won’t increase within a specific time
|Often influenced by the Bank of England base rate
|Good for borrowers who are comfortable with their repayments going up and down
|Interest rate rises or falls when the base rate changes
|It can shorten the repayment term if your savings are sustained
|The amount you borrowed remains the same throughout the life of the mortgage
|Repayments remain the same until your deal ends
|Lenders can raise or lower their SVR at any time
|The rate will go up or down along with the SVR, but there's no guarantee that this will happen or by how much
|If interest rates rise, there’s a risk of paying higher repayments
|You can get fixed or variable offset mortgages
|At the end of the term, you’ll be required to pay back what you borrowed
|Ideal for budgeting, it’s good for those who want a stable outgoing repayment
|SVRs can be more expensive than fixed or tracker deals
|The lender can change the SVR at any time, even if the base rate remains the same
|Works well if you have a significant amount in savings.
|Often offers lower monthly repayments, but may cost more in total interest as the loan balance never decreases
|You won’t benefit from lower payments if interest rates fall while you’re locked into a deal
|Good for borrowers who don’t want to be locked into a minimum term
|Typically used for buy-to-let properties
Mortgages and finances go hand-in-hand, so it's best to be prepared. Here's a breakdown of what you may expect.
|Mortgage fees
|Other home-buying fees
|Arrangement fee: Charged by your lender for setting up the mortgage deal. Some deals have no arrangement fee - but keep an eye out for a higher interest rate.
|Deposit: In most cases, you'll need at least 5% of the property value.
|Product fee: The mortgage deal you choose may come with a product fee, which can range from £499 to £999.
|Stamp duty: A stamp duty land tax is based on the purchase price and which part of the UK you're buying in.
|Valuation fee: Your lender will value the property to ensure it's worth the mortgage loan.
|Conveyancing: The legal costs of buying or remortgaging, paid to your solicitor.
|Broker fee: Some mortgage brokers charge fees for their advice. Mojo Mortgages is free.
|Survey fee: A survey checks the condition of the property, and the cost will depend on the survey you choose.
To find out what mortgage offers you might get, mortgage providers will need to know about your:
Income – Lenders will look at your salary plus any secondary streams of income like bonuses, overtime, or rental income
Deposit amount – Most lenders require at least a 5% deposit. Generally, larger deposits open up more mortgage deals
Existing debts – Lenders calculate your debt–to-income ratio by looking at your outstanding debt, such as credit cards, loans, car finances
Credit score – This is your financial “track record”. A high credit score indicates you’ve managed repayments well in the past
Sole or joint application – If you’re buying with someone else (in a joint mortgage), both incomes and credit histories will be considered
Financial outgoings – Beyond your fixed bills, lenders may review your spending, such as childcare, bills, and general living expenses
Generally, lenders are willing to lend you between 4 and 4.5x your income. To find out exactly how much you can afford, speak to a mortgage broker.
Getting access to the UK's cheapest mortgage rates, even so called 'mortgage best buys', will depend on lots of different factors, including how much you want to borrow, the type of property you want to buy and your personal circumstances (such as your income and credit history).
Check your affordability. It's best to know what you can afford and what you're eligible for before you begin.
Build your deposit. Generally, lower LTV mortgages are seen as less risky by lenders, and are rewarded with better interest rates.
Improve your credit score. Keeping track of your own credit rating and taking steps to improve your score is another great way to appear less risky to lenders. Check your credit report, reporting any errors or discrepancies.
Compare fees and rates. Sometimes, it's not just about choosing the mortgage with the lowest interest rate, which could cost more overall. Compare mortgage deals - with both the fees and rates.
Speak to a whole-of-market mortgage broker who can compare mortgages for you, like our partner brand, Mojo. Exploring different options allows you to see the best mortgage deals across the market, which gives you a better chance of securing a competitive deal.
Your first step is to compare mortgage deals to find the right lender and product for you. A mortgage broker can help with this.
Once you apply, you'll need to send some documents to the lender, such as proof of your income, ID, bank statements, and proof of your deposit. These days, most of this can be done online.
The lender will underwrite your application and issue you a mortgage offer, typically valid for 3 to 6 months. The solicitor will handle the legal work of a mortgage or remortgage, including the searches and conveyancing.
Once you move house or remortgage, you'll need to make monthly repayments (or just interest payments if you chose an interest-only mortgage).
Want to know how much a mortgage lender may be willing to lend you? Our useful mortgage tools & calculators can help you navigate each step of your mortgage journey.
A simple way to find out how much you might be able to borrow based on your income and deposit amount.
Tell us a bit about your property to find out how much stamp duty land tax (STLD) you have to pay on completion of your purchase.
Boost your mortgage knowledge before applying by finding out how much you might be able to borrow, how much your monthly payments could be and how much you might pay back in total.
While these calculators can provide a rough idea of costs and affordability, they don't take into account your personal circumstances. For a more accurate understanding of how much you could personally borrow and what rates you could be offered, speak to a mortgage broker such as our trusted partner Mojo Mortgages. They'll help you compare current mortgage rates and deals in the UK to find the best rate for you and your circumstances.
With the base rate cut held at 3.75%, mortgage lenders have priced deals accordingly. They will take into account wider economic factors such as inflation. Consult a broker who can help you compare rates from across the market and find the right deal for you.”Jason McDonald, Mortgage Expert
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A mortgage is a loan from a bank, building society or other lender that you use to buy property. You normally repay the mortgage plus interest over a set period of time (the mortgage term), normally around 25-30 years.
This type of loan is secured on the property you’re buying, meaning that if you default on payments (fail to repay the loan), the lender could potentially repossess your home (take it back). This is usually a last resort, but it's important to understand that you won't own the property outright until the entire loan has been repaid.
You can use a property bought with a mortgage as soon as the purchase has been completed. Being able to continue doing so depends on you keeping up with the repayments each month.
The typical length of a mortgage in the UK is around 25-30 years, but the term can be shorter or longer, depending on your preference, income and age.
A longer term mortgage will allow you to keep your monthly costs lower, as it will spread out the repayments over a longer duration. But this also means that it takes you longer to repay the mortgage, and you’ll pay more interest overall as a result.
The LTV is the ratio between the value of your property and the amount you're borrowing. For example, if you take out £112,500 mortgage on a £150,000 property, the loan would be 75% LTV. You would therefore need a deposit of 25% (or £37,500).
All mortgages have a maximum LTV that it's possible to borrow, and typically, the higher the LTV (the more you borrow compared to the cost of the property), the higher interest rate you’ll pay.
First-time buyers tend to need to borrow a higher percentage of the property’s value than existing homeowners. This is because if you already have a home, you typically build up equity in the property as you repay the loan and when house prices rise. Equity can be used as a deposit when you find a new remortgage or move home.
APRC stands for Annual Percentage Rate of Charge and is a way of comparing different mortgages. It takes the overall rate charged over the lifetime of the mortgage, including any fees, and gives you a baseline mortgage rate comparison.
Mortgages generally offer a lower interest rate for the first two to 10 years then revert to the lender’s standard variable rate (SVR). Every lender has their own SVR and this is typically (but not always) the most expensive rate available.
The APRC uses both of these interest rates to show the real cost over the whole term of the mortgage. This helps you to find out whether the mortgage deal with the lowest initial rate is really the cheapest overall.
As this assumes you’ll keep the same mortgage for the whole term, it’s not always a useful way to compare deals, however. Looking at the total cost over the deal period can be a better way to find the cheapest option, if you're planning to switch mortgages when each deal period ends.
Most residential mortgages are only offered on a repayment basis, so if you're purchasing a home to live in, then you will most likely need to get a repayment mortgage.
This is because interest-only mortgages are much riskier, as you still owe the full loan amount at the end of the term. You need a repayment plan in place and if this doesn't work out, you'll need to sell the property at the end of the term.
However, if you're purchasing a buy-to-let property, interest-only mortgages are commonly available. Most landlords use interest-only mortgages, as it means the monthly mortgage repayments are lower, allowing them increased profit from the rent.
This can be used for property maintenance or saved towards repaying the full loan at the end of the mortgage term. Plus, landlords are usually happier to sell a investment property than residents are to sell their home at the end of the term, if necessary.
A repayment mortgage costs more each month than an interest-only mortgage. However, you will repay more interest overall with an interest-only mortgage, as you’re paying interest on the full capital amount for the entire mortgage term.
For example, if you had a mortgage of £200,000 at 5% over 20 years, the total interest would be around £116,876 if you took out the mortgage on a repayment basis. If you took it out on an interest-only basis, you would end up paying £200,146 in interest and would still owe £200,000 capital at the end.
To make the home buying process smoother, you should consider getting a mortgage in principle. This is often known as a decision in principle (DIP) or an agreement in principle (AIP) by lenders.
A mortgage agreement in principle is a theoretical mortgage offer, assuming you are able to meet the full criteria when you go through the full application process.
It's useful when looking at properties, as it gives the impression that you are a serious buyer. It's also a good indicator that you will be approved for a mortgage down the line, so long as the information you provide when you apply for it is as accurate as possible.
Find out about other mortgages
Read some of our most popular guides
Our content is regularly reviewed by a team of our expert writers and our services are provided at no cost to you. Learn more about partnership content and how we make our money.
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetary-policy/the-interest-rate-bank-rate
https://www.gov.uk/first-homes-scheme
https://hoa.org.uk/advice/guides-for-homeowners/i-am-buying/government-schemes-help-buy-home/
https://www.gov.uk/right-to-buy-buying-your-council-home
https://www.gov.uk/lifetime-isa
https://www.gov.uk/stamp-duty-land-tax
https://www.gov.scot/policies/taxes/land-and-buildings-transaction-tax/
*Average savings are based on Mojo Mortgages residential remortgage sales data, compared to the average SVR in August 2025. Actual savings will depend on individual circumstances.
YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
Uswitch makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.
Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website.
Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH.
Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215)
Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.