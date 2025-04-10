Compare our best mortgage rates and deals

A fixed-rate mortgage locks in the interest rate for a set period, usually between two, five, or 10 years. Your monthly payments and mortgage rate stays the same throughout this term

This is the mortgage lender’s default interest rate and is usually higher than any of their other deals. Once your initial mortgage deal ends, you are often moved onto this type of rate, unless you remortgage to another deal

A discount mortgage is a rate set by your lender’s standard variable rate minus a fixed percentage

With tracker mortgages, during the initial deal period, your mortgage rate follows another rate, usually the Bank of England base rate. It will match when it rises and falls

With offset mortgages, your savings are offset against your mortgage loan so that you pay less interest. For example, if you have savings of £50,000 and a mortgage of £200,000, you would only pay interest on £150,000. Your savings would not accumulate any interest though