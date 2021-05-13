Compare our best mortgage rates and deals

How to compare mortgages

When comparing mortgages, one of the most common and important factors for people buying a home is working out how much the monthly mortgage payments will be. The payments will depend on the budget you've set for the property type and area you want to buy in, as well as your income and deposit.

Once you have a figure in mind, you can start speaking to mortgage brokers or directly to lenders to see if you can get the mortgage you want at your price range and financial circumstances.

You will need to also compare the various terms of each mortgage type. Ask yourself:

How much will my monthly mortgage payment be?

How much will my mortgage cost if interest rates rise?

If you are able to switch to a better deal, how much would the penalty fee cost you to leave your current mortgage provider?

It's important to think of the answers to these questions as early as possible in the home buying process, and ideally it should be done when you start comparing mortgages so you can have a better idea of the kind of mortgage that will work for you. You can use our comparison tool to see a wide range of mortgages from many of the country's leading mortgage providers.

How can I get personalised mortgage deals?

Once you know what mortgage type you're after just answer some questions and we'll find deals personalised to you.

Tell us your estimated property value, your deposit figure, the term over which you want to repay your mortgage, and how long you want to fix your interest rate for.

How much mortgage can I afford?

Even if you have the necessary income and deposit available, lending criteria has been tightened in recent years. You can get an idea of what you could afford by using our affordability calculator above.

Mortgage lenders will usually want to see around 6 months' of bank statements. They want proof of income coming in regularly, and they may look at your recurring expenses to get an idea of how much of your income you are spending each month. Spending a large amount of your monthly income may be seen as riskier to the lender.

In the run up to applying for a mortgage make sure to budget properly. Look at all your spending habits before you even start comparing mortgages. Are there any standing orders or Direct Debits you have been paying for years that you don't need? Can you cut down on your weekly shopping spend or minimise how much you spend on nights out? Begin with a budget of your regular outgoings – the more you monitor your spending the more likely you are to cut back the little things.

Getting a mortgage in principle

To make the home buying process much smoother though, you should consider getting a mortgage decision or agreement in principle (AIP).

Getting an AIP means that the lender or broker has assessed your circumstances and credit rating and would in theory approve you for a mortgage of a certain value.