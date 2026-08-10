Business energy comparison
- Compare based on your energy usage
- Discover if a new tariff could save you money
- Quick and easy process from comparison to switching.
£100 Love2shop voucher per eligible meter when you switch to ScottishPower via Bionic
Offer ends 28 August 2026.
Why compare business energy prices?
Businesses might need to compare energy prices for various reasons:
Reduce commercial costs
With so many overheads for businesses, it's important to keep costs as low as possible overall. Managing energy costs is a big part of doing this. Fixing your business energy deal so you're not subjected to deemed tariffs or out-of-contract rates will help you keep those energy costs down.
Avoid out-of-contract business rates
If a business is on a fixed deal that ends, it will probably be rolled on to the supplier's out-of-contract rates which will almost certainly be significantly higher. Switching to a new fixed deal is generally the best way to continue to save.
Be more sustainable
Switching to a green business deal will help businesses improve their sustainability which can be one of their overall goals.
Adapt to business changes
Moving to a new location or resizing (up or down) will usually mean that a new energy deal is required so it better fits the needs of the business in relation to its new location or number of employees.
Get better customer service
If you're getting poor customer service from your current supplier, it's natural to look for a new energy deal with a more reputable supplier.
How Uswitch business energy comparison works
Your comparison is free
If you decide to switch, we’ll be paid a commission by the new supplier that is included in the prices we quote.
We find your details
Just enter your business address and we'll use industry data to accurately find and understand your energy usage.
We talk through your quotes
One of our UK-based experts will search our supplier panel and give you a call to talk you through the results on screen.
You choose the deal you want
With all the information to hand, you choose the deal that best suits your business and we'll handle the switch for you.
Business energy services provided by Bionic. If you would like to discuss your current energy contract, give the Bionic team a call on 0800 188 4930.
Why use Uswitch to compare and switch your business energy?
We compare commercial gas and electricity deals from big-name business energy suppliers as well as smaller providers to find the right one for your business.
We only need your postcode to start an energy comparison. We use smart industry data to cut the time it takes to compare deals. Our experts will talk you through your quotes to make sure you fully understand what's on offer.
- Trusted & experienced
Uswitch for Business is a trusted and Ofgem accredited energy comparison site. We have helped thousands of businesses save time and money when switching.
- Our UK-based team is on hand to help
Our UK-based team will help you compare suppliers and talk you through the quotes to make sure you find the right deal for your business.
- We work with trusted suppliers
We work with a trusted panel of suppliers to ensure you get quality service and competitive rates on energy, insurance, finance, phone and broadband.
- Save time and money, every time
When the time is right for you to switch and save again, we can proactively compare deals and take care of it all for you, leaving you to take care of business.
“When you run your own business, it's important to keep your costs low without compromising the quality of your products or services. Running a price comparison and switching energy suppliers is a simple and effective way to do this.
When you've switched energy with us, we'll proactively search for a new deal at your next renewal. This means you never need to worry about when your switching window opens and will never overpay for energy again.”
Can I compare business energy on business gas and electricity comparison sites?
No - business energy tariffs can't be compared in the same way as domestic energy tariffs, so there aren't any business gas and electricity comparison sites. Instead, business energy brokers scour the market for business energy tariffs that meet the needs of your business.
Business energy prices explained
The cost of business energy varies significantly depending on the supplier, the tariff type and the needs of the business (such as its size and how much energy it needs to operate).
Business energy prices generally tend to be higher than domestic energy prices because businesses pay 20% VAT rather than the 5% (or 0% as far as electricity is concerned, once the government's VAT cut comes into effect) that domestic customers pay. Out-of-contract business energy prices will also be much higher because they're not limited by a price cap.
You can see the current average prices for business electricity and business gas in the tables on their respective pages.
|Business size
|Average annual electricity usage
|Price per kWh
|Daily standing charge
|Average annual cost
|Microbusiness
|5,000-15,000 kWh
|29.7p
|57.1p
|£3,178 (based on annual usage of 10,000 kWh)
|Small business
|15,000-25,000 kWh
|28.1p
|70.6p
|£5,878 (based on annual usage of 20,000 kWh)
|Medium business
|25,000-55,000 kWh
|26.3p
|218.4p
|£11,317 (based on annual usage of 40,000 kWh)
|Large business
|55,000+ kWh
|25.9p
|226.4p
|£15,071 (based on annual usage of 55,000 kWh)
Note: Prices are correct as of July 2026. Rates and bill size may vary according to your meter type and business location. The prices you’re quoted may be different from the averages shown. The figures shown are the average unit rates and standing charges received by Bionic from our panel of suppliers (inclusive of maximum Bionic commission), per business size thresholds, from July 1 to July 8, 2026.
|Business size
|Average annual gas usage
|Price per kWh
|Daily standing charge
|Average annual cost
|Microbusiness
|5,000-15,000 kWh
|10.9p
|39.1p
|£1,233 (based on annual usage of 10,000 kWh)
|Small business
|15,001-30,000 kWh
|10.6p
|40.6p
|£2,533 (based on annual usage of 22,500 kWh)
|Medium business
|30,001-65,000 kWh
|11.1p
|49.9p
|£5,455 (based on annual usage of 47,500 kWh)
|Large business
|65,000+ kWh
|9.9p
|43.3p
|£6,593 (based on annual usage of 65,000 kWh)
Note: Prices are correct as of July 2026. Rates and bill size may vary according to your meter type and business location. The prices you’re quoted may be different from the averages shown. The figures shown are the average unit rates and standing charges received by Bionic from our panel of suppliers (inclusive of maximum Bionic commission), per business size thresholds, from July 1 to July 8, 2026.
Business energy tariff types explained
|What is it?
|Pros
|Cons
|Best for
|Fixed rate tariff
|A fixed deal keeps unit rates and standing charges the same for the duration of the contract.
|Unit rates are agreed in advance with your supplier and are locked in for the duration of the contract. Suppliers usually keep their most competitive prices for fixed deals.
|You may find cheaper deals elsewhere, and you'll be locked in
|Most businesses but especially those that want to keep energy costs as fixed as possible rather than risking
|Flex approach tariff
|A flex approach tariff allows businesses to bulk buy energy in advance.
|If your business is energy-intensive, it can use a flex approach tariff to buy bulk electricity in advance.
|Your contract may come up for renewal when prices are high.
|Businesses that use a high amount of energy.
|Pass-through tariff
|Pass-through tariffs split your business energy bills so that elements like Transmission Network Use of System (TNUoS) charges, National Grid levies and Feed-in Tariff charges (classed as Non-Commodity Costs or NCCs) are variable and billed separately to your fixed unit rates and standing charges.
|If the cost of NCCs falls, so will your bills, meaning you can save money.
|If the cost of NCCs rises, so will your bills, leading to budget uncertainty.
|Businesses with half-hourly meters that can adjust usage to avoid high costs.
|Blend and extend tariff
|Blend and extend tariffs allow you to immediately benefit from a drop in rates but oblige you to extend your contract. They're complicated so suppliers rarely offer them.
|You'll immediately pay less for your energy.
|It's unlikely the lower rates you're offered will be lower than rates you could get by switching.
|Businesses that want to reduce costs quickly but can't switch from their current contract.
|Deemed rate tariff
|A deemed rate tariff is a rolling 28-day contract which comes into effect if you fail to agree a new contract with your supplier before your current deal ends.
|Easy to switch away from with 28 days' notice.
|You will be charged expensive rates for your energy.
|Nobody - switch away from this type of tariff if you're rolled on to one.
Switching business energy: what you need to know
Switching business energy is very similar to switching domestic energy.
- The switch should be complete within five working days, but you might be able to ask to be switched over on a specific day.
- Take meter readings on the day you switch to send to both suppliers so you can be sure you're charged the right amount.
- It's unlikely you'll get a cooling-off period after the switch is complete, so make sure this is a contract you're happy to sign up to.
Can I compare business electricity and business gas separately?
Yes - you'll be billed for business electricity and business gas separately anyway, even if you get them both from the same supplier. This is another reason why it's a good idea to get a business energy broker to find the deals for you.
Business energy vs. domestic – what's the difference?
One of the main differences between domestic and business energy is the terms by which each set of customers are bound.
Domestic customers can switch tariffs at any point during their contract, although they may be charged an early exit fee. On the other hand, as a business energy customer, you won’t be able to change business energy suppliers until you’re within your renewal window.
The renewal window typically comes into effect between one and six months before the end of your current contract.
Another big difference is that while domestic customers can simply pick from a range of off-the-shelf energy tariffs, things are a little trickier for business energy customers. To change your company’s energy deal, you’ll need to approach each supplier individually for a bespoke quote.
This gives businesses the advantage of securing deals that are tailored to their individual needs. The flip side is that the only way to know whether you’re being offered a competitive business energy deal is to ring around each supplier to compare rates. That's why it makes sense to use an expert business energy broker to do the hard work for you.
What if I run a large business?
If your business consumes more than 55,000 kWh in electricity or 200,000 kWh in gas per year, then it’s classed as a large business in energy supply terms. UK business energy statistics show that large businesses tend to use over three times more energy than small businesses.
The good news is that big companies are usually offered unique large business energy plans and meters to help them manage such large business energy supplies. These include:
- Large site peak day demand contracts, which limit the amount of energy that your business can receive each day. It’s a good choice for businesses that want to reduce the energy they consume, so long as they’re aware that exceeding the defined limit can result in heavy fines.
- Uninterruptible contracts, which are only offered to large business energy customers. These allow you to pay less per unit for energy in return for letting the National Grid temporarily cut your supply during periods of high demand.
You may also require an energy meter system designed to help large businesses manage their energy consumption, such as half-hourly meters or multi-site meters, where businesses with multiple locations can get one large business energy plan to cover all of their meters.
How can I cut my business energy bills?
In addition to switching to a better deal, you can cut your business energy bills in the following areas:
- Lighting
Maximise the use of natural lighting, install dimmer switches and motion sensors, and replace standard lighting with energy-efficient alternatives.
- Draughtproofing
Try installing draft excluders and overhead door closers to help maintain the temperature within frequently inhabited areas.
- Refrigeration
If your business operations rely on refrigeration, you’ll need to conduct regular maintenance to avoid wasting energy. This includes checking refrigerator seals and temperature settings and regularly defrosting your freezers.
- Upgrading appliances
When it comes to energy efficiency, technology is moving quickly. Updating your appliances to more modern, energy-efficient models will require some upfront investment, but in the long run, your business will benefit financially.
Compare UK business energy suppliers with Uswitchforbusiness
Compare prices from trusted UK business energy suppliers and get your next business energy deal in minutes.
By clicking ‘Compare business tariffs', you agree for us to search your current energy supplier and usage through industry-held data.
FAQs
Can I compare business energy rates if I'm in contract?
Yes - it's advisable to start looking before your contract officially ends so you don't get rolled on to high out-of-contract rates.
How long does it take to switch business energy?
Your switch should be complete within five working days of confirmation.
Is comparing business energy free?
It's free to compare but you should remember that there's no cooling-off period once you've confirmed a switch. Make sure you're completely happy with the contract before agreeing to it, because you could be locked in for several years (or pay exit fees to get out of it).
Do business energy tariffs offer a dual fuel option?
Business energy suppliers don’t package gas and electricity together. This means that you must get separate business energy quotes for each fuel and secure them under separate contracts.
Do I need a business energy deal when working from home?
If you work from home or run your business from home, you may not necessarily need a business energy deal. But, in some instances, you might find that a microbusiness energy deal works better for you than a domestic one. This is because rates are often cheaper on business energy deals.
If you want to switch to a commercial energy contract, you'll need to prove that you work from home and that more than half of your energy usage is for business purposes. This means that appliances that would be running regardless of whether you run your business from home, such as fridges and freezers, won't count towards your total usage figure.
Is it cheaper to go direct or use a broker?
In the long run, it will usually be cheaper to use a broker as opposed to going directly to a supplier for your business energy. While a broker will charge a fee, they can use their experience to get you the cheapest possible deal, so you pay less in the long run. You'll also save time by not having to contact every supplier for a quote.
Is the cheapest energy deal the best energy deal?
A common mistake that many businesses make is taking the cheapest deal offered to them. In some cases, this may also be the best fit for your business, but choosing the cheapest tariff can sometimes leave you with unsatisfactory service. When comparing business energy quotes, it’s important to properly assess each offer to make sure the one you choose properly satisfies the needs of your business rather than simply offering a knockdown price. Using an energy comparison site for business can help you to do this.
How do business energy suppliers get on our panel?
Although price is important, there's more to switching energy than getting a cut-price commercial tariff. You expect a certain level of reliability and customer service, and that’s why suppliers have to meet the following conditions before they can get on our panel:
- Have a commitment to putting customers first.
- Share our values of reliability, trust, and expertise to make sure you get the best level of service.
- Offer competitive rates.
- Make your renewal as smooth as possible.
We work closely with our suppliers to build relationships. This means we can get access to exclusive deals and offer you the best possible service at the best possible price.
How does the Climate Change Levy affect business energy bills?
The Climate Change Levy (CCL) is a charge introduced by the government for all businesses that consume over 33000 kWh worth of energy per day. If you would like to reduce the amount that you pay in CCL, then you can sign up for a government Climate Change Agreement (CCA) which can bring down your payments by up to 90%. The CCA is a government agreement that outlines:
- The ways that you’ll reduce the amount of energy that your business uses.
- The methods that you intend to use to make your business more energy efficient.
Another option is to power as much of your business as possible from renewable sources as these are exempt from the CCL charge.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer to you, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.