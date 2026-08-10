Switching business energy: what you need to know

Switching business energy is very similar to switching domestic energy.

The switch should be complete within five working days, but you might be able to ask to be switched over on a specific day. Take meter readings on the day you switch to send to both suppliers so you can be sure you're charged the right amount. It's unlikely you'll get a cooling-off period after the switch is complete, so make sure this is a contract you're happy to sign up to.

Can I compare business electricity and business gas separately?

Yes - you'll be billed for business electricity and business gas separately anyway, even if you get them both from the same supplier. This is another reason why it's a good idea to get a business energy broker to find the deals for you.

Business energy vs. domestic – what's the difference?

One of the main differences between domestic and business energy is the terms by which each set of customers are bound.

Domestic customers can switch tariffs at any point during their contract, although they may be charged an early exit fee. On the other hand, as a business energy customer, you won’t be able to change business energy suppliers until you’re within your renewal window.

The renewal window typically comes into effect between one and six months before the end of your current contract.

Another big difference is that while domestic customers can simply pick from a range of off-the-shelf energy tariffs, things are a little trickier for business energy customers. To change your company’s energy deal, you’ll need to approach each supplier individually for a bespoke quote.

This gives businesses the advantage of securing deals that are tailored to their individual needs. The flip side is that the only way to know whether you’re being offered a competitive business energy deal is to ring around each supplier to compare rates. That's why it makes sense to use an expert business energy broker to do the hard work for you.