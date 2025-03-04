A business or corporate credit card could be helpful to your business, simplifying your accounting, improving your cash-flow and making it easier to buy what you need.

Read on for everything you need to know about business credit cards and find out how to pick the best business credit cards for you and your company.

Why use a business credit card?

Business credit cards are a great tool for managing company expenses, streamlining cash flow, and accessing short-term credit. By using a business credit card, you can make purchases now and pay them off later, with the flexibility to spread costs.

The credit limit is typically based on the business's financial standing and creditworthiness. Additionally, business credit cards often offer benefits like expense tracking and rewards.

Always be mindful of that fact that, if you don't pay off the balance in full each month, interest charges may apply.

Advantages of a business credit card

A business credit card offers several advantages, including up to 56 days of interest-free credit, which can improve cash flow and spread out the cost of business expenses. Many cards also offer high credit limits, enhancing your purchasing power, and ease of use for online and phone transactions.

They can also simplify expense tracking, especially for employees, and provide benefits like travel insurance, hotel perks, and concierge services. Frequent usage can unlock rewards such as staff incentives or discounts.

Always aim to pay off the balance monthly to avoid interest charges.

Other benefits of a company credit card

Essentially, using a business credit card can help you to simplify your business finances. A monthly statement means you can keep track of expenses and see them all in one place. You will also have online and app-based access to keep up to date more often.

It can also cut the need for petty cash – you may get supplementary credit cards for your employees, making it easier to administer employee expenses.

Your statement will show who spent what and when, and you can set personal spending limits for each supplementary card.