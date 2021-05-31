Warming to the idea of a new boiler

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

With energy bills being one of the largest household expenses, you’ll want an efficient boiler capable of keeping your home comfortable and warm.

Our carefully selected boiler suppliers can offer expert engineers, finance options, and a wide range of energy efficient boilers to choose from.

E.ON

Buy a new boiler online from £1,995 and spread the cost with up to 4 years 0% finance.

Buy online and get a price in two minutes for a brand-new A-rated combi boiler from £1,995 with up to 4 years 0% APR interest free credit.

If you’re not sure which boiler suits your needs, you can choose to get a quote via video call from one of our heating experts.

Why choose E.ON?

  • Spread your costs further with a choice of 1, 2, 3 or 4 years 0% interest free credit. Other finance options are available. We are a credit broker and not a lender1
  • Up to 10-year manufacturer's guarantee on a range of A-rated Worcester Bosch boilers2
  • Our fixed price quote includes an install from a Gas Safe registered engineer, free removal of your old boiler, any pipework, filters and everything else you need.
  • New 3-year boiler service packages available
  • Stay Safe during COVID-19 – video surveys, social distancing and providing installers with PPE are just some of the ways we’re helping to keep you safe.
Find out more
British Gas

Pay over 3 Years with no interest charges* and £200 discount for existing HomeCare customers.

Replace your boiler with one from British Gas and spread the cost with 36 months interest free credit. Plus, if you’re an existing HomeCare customer, you’ll get an extra £200 off when you book a quote by 31st May 2021.

You’ll also get:

  • A 5 Year British Gas Warranty
  • Expert installation by a British Gas engineer**
  • A fixed-price guarantee, so what they quote is what you pay
  • Flexible payment options
  • Free, fixed price quote through a video call or home visit.
Find out more
E.ON Terms and Conditions
  • (1) E.ON reserves the right to amend its finance offering at any time and may withdraw at short notice. Please see www.eonenergy.com/boiler-terms-and-conditions for details. E.ON Energy Installation Services Limited is registered in England and Wales under company number 09965944 with its registered office at Westwood Way, Westwood Business Park, Coventry, CV4 8LG. E.ON Energy Installation Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to credit broking services under number 750410 on the Financial Services Register. E.ON act as a credit broker not a lender and work exclusively with Creation Consumer Finance Ltd who act as the lender. Credit applicants must be a UK resident aged 18 and over with a maximum age of 85 at the end of the agreement.
  • (2) Only the boiler is covered under this guarantee and it must be maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s user instructions and serviced annually. This service is not included in the price of your boiler.
British Gas terms and conditions
  • This £200 discount is only available to existing HomeCare 1-4 customers who book an appointment for a new boiler quote between 30th March and 31st May 2021, who then accept the quote and have the boiler installed. This offer is available to homeowners and landlords with a total system output of up to 50kW who already have HomeCare 1-4 at the property where the boiler would be installed. Available to 98% of UK mainland households. This offer cannot be used by tenants, British Gas multi–premise landlord customers and cannot be used in conjunction with staff/ex-staff/partner discounts. Terms and Exclusions apply. Offers are subject to change without notice.
  • *British Gas acts as at the credit broker and not the lender and offers products from a panel of lenders. Availability of credit depends on status and credit checks. Terms and Exclusions apply. Payment options subject to change without notice. All information is correct at the time of press (March 2021)
  • **Available to 98% of UK mainland households
    • British Gas is a trading name of British Gas New Heating Limited. Registered in England and Wales (No. 06723244). Registered at: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD.